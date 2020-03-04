James Lipton, the renowned host of Bravo’s Inside the Actor’s Studio has died at the age of 93 yesterday in Manhattan, New York, after a battle with bladder cancer.
Lipton is best known for his hosting duties on INSIDE THE ACTOR’S STUDIO. He interviewed pretty much every Hollywood A-lister, reminiscing on their respective careers. Lipton was the host of the long-running show from its debut in 1994 until his retirement in 2018.
As an actor, Lipton made appearances in TV series and films including GUIDING LIGHT (1952), INNER SANCTUM (1954), KRAFT THEATRE (1947), COLD SQUAD (1998), BEWITCHED (2005), BOLT (2008), ACCORDING TO JIM (2001), SUBURGATORY (2011), FAN GIRL (2015) and ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT (2003).
Lipton was also known as a writer for TV, writing for several series, such as THE DOCTORS (1963), ANOTHER WORLD (1964), THE EDGE OF NIGHT (1956), GUIDING LIGHT (1952), RETURN TO PEYTON PLACE (1972) and CAPITOL (1982).
Ringside Report sends our deepest condolences to the Lipton Family in their time of grief.