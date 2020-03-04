Although it is one of the most popular, boxing is also one of the brutal and dangerous sports in the world. Becoming a champion in this kind of sport is not easy, it takes dedication to become a world champion. Although we have heard a lot about the boxing champions have you heard about siblings winning championships in the same sport? Well it just shows how somethings runs in the family. Here is a list of siblings who have managed to win championships in boxing.
The Charlo Brothers
Well some say identical twins do things the same. Well that is exactly the case with Jermell and Jermall brothers. Although they are in different weight classes these two are regarded as the best boxers. Jermell became the WBC super welterweight champion in 20216 after defeating
John Jackson.
On the other hand Jermall who is in the middleweight division also became a world champion in the super welterweight division. According to a blog by casinojoka, he made other achievement before finally moving to the middleweight division.
The Direll Brothers
Brothers Anthony and Andre Dirrell from Michigan are also a great example of it runs in the family saying. Anthony who is a two time BBC super weight champion won the world champion title in 2014 which was his first time after defeating Sakio Bika.
His Brother Andrei also got a world champion title in the super middleweight division. Just like his brother he made his debut in 2005 and quickly rose to fame defeating well known champions along the way.
Klitschko brothers
Wladimir and his brother Vitali are well known heavyweight boxers from Ukraine. Vitali won his first championship just 2 years after his debut into this profession. In 1999 he won heavyweight title after defeating Herbie Hide. Although there was a series of losses up to his retirement in 2012 he had a pretty good run and some online slots are inspired by him.
Wladimir who is Vitali’s younger brother is also a talented boxer. He won the world title in 2000 after only started boxing professionally after 1996. He had won a Gold Medal at 19996 Olympics in the super-heavyweight category. He retired in 2017 when he lost to Anthony Joshua.