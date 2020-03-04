After a phenomenal performance against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury matched the fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua. He became a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, and it is not a surprise that there will be other potential boxer vying for the WBC title.
However, as a result of his WBC Champion victory, Fury went on and maintained his unbeaten record, which date back to December 2008.
The attention has been shifted to who hey may battle next as he seeks to end the debate about who is the greatest heavyweight boxer of his era.
According to online casino usa blog, there are top potential opponents for Furry that will help him seal his boxing legacy.
Anthony Joshua
One of the fight that will have to happen before Tyson Fury retire from boxing. Battling it out with his compatriot and the fellow world champion Anthony Joshua. The world is not ready for this kind of showdown.
Anthony Joshua carries a good boxing record. After regaining his titles after a shock, defeat proves that he is one of the best in the world of boxing.
In addition, the all-British clash can be the biggest fight in heavyweight for so many decades. And, this should be the fight that both boxers bliss.
Deontay Wilder
An obstacle that might hinder Joshua and Fury’s showdown is another potential encounter between Fury and Deontay Wilder.
After the first loss of his professional career, Wilder has 30 days to appeal a rematch against Fury. If this turns out to be successful, it will be the third fight in a phenomenal sequence.
Wilder’s first defeat of his career wounded him to the core. And that nature can make him find it difficult to defeat Fury. This is simply because he has become a one trick pony known for his powerful punch in the ring. Surely if Wilder want to overcome Fury, he should come up with many strategies. We do not know if there are as many strategies compared to pokies online games for real money. However, boxing betting has enough strategies.