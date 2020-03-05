Article & Pictures by Scott Romer
The National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame presented their 11th Annual Amateur Boxing Fight Night Boxing Event on February 27th at the Belvedere Event Center in Oak Park, Illinois. Former retired World Boxing Champions, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, “The Easton Assassin” Larry Holmes and actor, Jon Seda of Chicago PD were the special celebrity guests. A few other retired boxers were in attendance which included, Michael Garcia, 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist, Sugar Ray Seales, Bobby Hitz and Craig Houk, President of the Indiana Pro Boxing Hall of Fame. Guests were treated to a delicious Italian Buffet and an open bar for beer and wine. There was a 10-count bell salute to memorialize NIASHF founder and president, George Randazzo, who passed away last August.
Also held was a silent auction including a beautiful framed autographed photo of Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant.
The fans in attendance truly enjoyed a great night of amateur boxing.