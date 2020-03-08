2018 O’Neill National Playwright Conference Finalist play, SILENT TRUTH, written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher – will be presented as a staged reading at Hear Her Call Caribbean-American Women’s Theater Festival 2020. Obie Award winning actress Yvette Ganier will direct. The reading starts at 11:30am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Milton G. Bassin Performing Arts Center at York College, 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica New York. For tickets and more information, go to: https://conchshellproductions.com/hear-her-call-2020
“Moving and thoughtfully complex play” – Sergei Burbank
This character driven play illuminates the complicated inner world of a Haitian American 30-year-old entrepreneur-wife-and-mother-of-four-children who is quietly on the verge of an emotional breakdown. When two generations of women in her family gather for a family intervention under the guise of a surprise birthday party – a platter of stress-reducing marijuana-infused brownies release a flood of hidden secrets, betrayals, and fears that change their relationships forever and help the entire family find a path to healing.
The cast members of SILENT TRUTH are: Szalene Anthony, Chioma Dunkley, Brandon Gregory, Aixa Kendrick, Jill Marie Lawrence, Sarah Marable, Beethoven Oden, & Lydia Williamson.
Magaly Colimon-Christopher (actress/playwright/producer) is the Artistic Director/Founder of Conch Shell Productions. She is a first-generation Haitian American. She founded Conch Shell Productions to support/showcase new works by Caribbean-American artists that inspire social change. A native New Yorker, she received a B.A. from Columbia University, an MBA from Binghamton University, and an MFA from Yale School of Drama. Currently she plays the role of “Antoinette Pierre” on upcoming original Netflix series “Grand Army.”
Yvette Ganier (director/actor) received a 2001 Obie award for her portrayal of Prix in Kia Corthron’s play “Breath, Boom” at Playwrights Horizon. Her directing credits include “August in April: A Tribute to August Wilson’s Life and Legacy,” an anthology drama that fused live performances with filmed commentaries at the Abrons Arts Center. In 2019 she directed Phanesia Pharel’s new play LUCKY which was presented in Conch Shell Productions’ New Works Readings Series.