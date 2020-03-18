“You don’t know shit about boxing!” God, I wonder how many times a week I wish it was my quote and didn’t feel like if I used it would be street plagiarism. The statement is attributed to none other than boxing trainer Roger Mayweather, who was a two-time boxing champion and stellar trainer of nephew icon Floyd Mayweather, JR. Roger passed away on March 17th just five weeks shy of his 59th birthday.
Known as the “Black Mamba” throughout his eighteen-year career the American boxer who was born and raised in Grand Rapids Michigan capped off his storied ledger with a 59-13, 35 KO’s record. In his glory days Roger won the WBA Super featherweight title from Sammy Serrano by TKO in eight rounds back in 1983 and successfully defended it two times. The following year he lost the belt to Rocky Lockridge in a spectacular upset getting starched cold half way through the first round.
In the next three years he would stay extremely active fighting sixteen times going 12-4, losing to Tony Baltazar, Julio Cesar Chavez, Freddie Pendleton and Pernell Whitaker. Thought by many to be finished he then challenged WBC Light welterweight champion Rene’ Arredondo stopping him in sixth round by TKO. He would go on to defending his title four times successfully including wins over Harold Brazier and Vinny Pazienza. Mayweather than defended against old nemesis Julio Cesar Chavez who stopped him in round ten. In their previous encounter Roger could not survive the second round adding to the drama and momentum of his perpetual up and down career.
Over the next decade he would fight 31 more times incurring seven additional losses. Two of them were title challenges of Rafael Pineda for vacant IBF Light welterweight title losing by stoppage in 9 rounds and dropped a UD to Kostya Tszyu for same belt four years later.
During his exciting tenure on boxing landscape Roger moved further west where he took up residency in Vegas and became significantly more world traveled than his brother Floyd Mayweather, SR. who closed out his 16-year career with a 28-6-1, 18 KO’s ledger
In retirement both would take accolades for the accreditation of bringing Floyd Mayweather, JR. along in his undefeated 50-0 hall of fame career which no one denies was best of his era.
The notoriety brought about a mid-life sibling rivalry as brothers postured for not only the critical acclaim of training the world’s current best fighter but the steady colossal pay checks that went with the privilege. In 2013, with a half dozen fights remaining on his son’s career Floyd, SR. once again took over full time training responsibilities as Roger’s health began to decline quicker than expected with confirmed reports Roger had serious health issues of an undisclosed nature.
In 2015 Floyd, JR. gave media the statement that “My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory due to the sport of boxing.“ He went on to say that “It’s sad he is only in his fifties but it seems he is an old man in his eighties.” He finally declared that “boxing leads to a lot of wear and tear on the body,” and mentioned his beloved uncle no longer recognized him.
All three boxers are acclaimed for a somewhat unique “shoulder roll” style where from orthodox stance where the left shoulder is rolled over the left side of chin for protection while right glove is raised over the right side of mandible for a tight defense. Leaning back on right heel gave extra mobility dodging an opponent’s offense and then countering with pin point combinations that served the trio well.
Roger was stopped six times in his thirteen loses. At 5’7” with a 72” wingspan Mayweather proved to be a formidable adversary regardless and loved to lecture that the Midwest produced the greatest champions in the history of the sport. If you failed that frequently asked question, you were assuredly introduced to his famous tagline of “you don’t know shit about boxing.” To give the phrase the unbiased equity it deserves, it compares favorably with “It ain’t over till it’s over” generally accredited to baseball hall of famer Yogi Berra.
Part of the Mayweather legacy also revolves around run ins with the law with a family history of violence against women. Roger who had amassed a ten-million-dollar fortune was arrested in 2009 for getting into fisticuffs with a former protégé’ Melissa St. Vil. Roger was also fined 200 thousand dollars by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after a minor debacle in 2006 when Floyd, JR. fought Zab Judah. The tenth round proved to be ravenous with adrenaline fueled contempt as Zab landed a vicious left hook below the belt and capped it with a nasty right-hand rabbit punch to the back of Floyd’s head prompting referee Richard Steele to stop the action as he tried to prevent Roger from entering the ring. Zab’s father and trainer Yoel stepped through ropes adding to the chaos by providing the melee with an attack of his own aimed at Roger while Zab administered a choke hold. The bout was allowed to continue with Roger being ejected from ring the last two rounds.
Roger had been hospitalized leading up to his passing without official disclosure of cause of death. The sporting world bows as one as the ringside bell metaphorically tolls ten one last time. The media and fans alike used to watch in awe as his pad training with Floyd, JR. resembled a primordial dance of orchestrated rhythms where Floyd was so in sync, he could the drill blindfolded. Take a bow Roger, you did good.
This travesty to the Mayweather clan comes on the heels of another tragedy just one week before as Floyd’s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was found unresponsive in her car at 9:30 p.m. on March 11 at her home in Valencia California. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was mother to three of Floyd’s children and was at one time a model, currently penning a book for domestic battered women survivors. The pair were an active couple during the years 1995 thru 2010, living most of it as common law. During that duration she claimed he assaulted her on six different occasions and he was convicted on two accounts and jailed two months for the pathetic cowardly behavior.
Miss Harris had an outstanding 20-million-dollar lawsuit pending against Mayweather for defamation of character. The lawsuit is expected to see the light of day in court before the end of 2020, with the Harris estate fighting the legal battle posthumously. As of this writing the cause of death has yet to be released by Los Angeles coroner’s office but police on scene have not said it does not appear suspicious. May she rest in eternal peace.
With the unexpected Coronavirus hitting pandemic proportions all sports including boxing have been obliterated off sports calendars for several months putting contracted events on hold until epidemic subsides and human interaction of crowds declared safe once again.
