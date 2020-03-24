American film actor Stuart Whitman, known for roles in both film and television, died March 16, 2020, in Montecito, California, at age 92.
Prior to his acting career, Whitman enlisted into the United States Army and served in the Corps of Engineers for three years at Fort Lewis, Washington. During his tenure, he was a lightweight boxer, winning 31 of 32 bouts. Whitman was honorably discharged in 1948. Whitman had early aspirations to follow in his father into law, enrolling in Los Angeles City College, minoring in drama. However, Whitman found law to be boring and began developing ambitions to be an actor.
While at City College, he was recognized by a talent scout and made his screen debut in a bit part in Rudolph Mate’s WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE. He followed with another small part in Robert Wise’s THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL. Both films were released in 1951. Whitman followed with several more bit parts in films such as ONE MINUTE TO ZERO (1952), BARBED WIRE (1952), WALKING MY BABY BACK HOME (1953), THE VEILS OF BAGHDAD (1953) and THE MAN FROM THE ALAMO (1953). His other film credits include THE ALL AMERICAN (1953), RHAPSODY (1954), with Elizabeth Taylor, BRIGADOON (1954), with Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse, JOHNNY TROUBLE (1957), HELL BOUND (1957), THE DECKS RAN RED (1958), TEN NORTH FREDERICK (1958), with Gary Cooper, CHINA DOLL (1958), THESE THOUSAND HILLS (1959), THE SOUND AND THE FURY (1959), HOUND-DOG MAN (1959), MURDER, INC. (1960), THE MARK (1961), THE FIERCEST HEART (1961), THE COMANCHEROS (1961), with John Wayne, THE LONGEST DAY (1962), SHOCK TREATMENT (1964), RIO CONCHOS (1964), THE INVINCIBLE SIX (1970), and CAPTAIN APACHE (1971), among many others.
Whitman has appeared in numerous television series and TV movies including GUNSMOKE (1955), HIGHWAY PATROL (1955), REVENGE (1971), THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO (1972), THE MAN WHO DIED TWICE (1973), THE MAGICAL WORLD OF DISNEY (1954), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969), POLICE STORY (1973), S.W.A.T. (1975), ELLERY QUEEN (1975), KNIGHT RIDER (1982), MATT HOUSTON (1982), FANTASY ISLAND (1977), THE A-TEAM (1983), TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE (1983), HUNTER (1984), SIMON & SIMON (1981), HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK (1983), HOTEL (1983), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984), TIME TRAX (1993), WALKER, TEXAS RANGER (1993).
Whitman was nominated for a Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for his performance in THE MARK.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Whitman Family in their time of grief.