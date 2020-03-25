There are not many events that I look forward to more than visiting The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. During their Hall of Fame weekend in June. It is an exhilarating weekend. For me, the tradition starts way back in December, when they announce the new Hall of Fame class. Starting in late January, names of announced guests are emailed to those who are on the mailing list. Good times.
Now, just like with most everything, the IBHOF weekend is in jeopardy because of the Covid-19 crisis. Indeed, Ed Brophy stated that he plans to go forward with the ceremony in June, but we must all proceed with caution. Given the fact that the Hall of Fame doors is currently closed until March 31st. And virtually no live boxing is presently taking place, it is only natural that we have our doubts. I am sure Mr. Brophy would love to go ahead with business as usual, but at the end of the day, it might not be his call.
It would be a monumental disaster if there was no Hall of Fame weekend in June. But we have already been dealt a bunch of recreational heartaches, and in worst-case scenarios, people have died. So, we must wait, see, and hope. Plenty of hope.
This year, the IBHOF weekend promises to be a great one. As we have three certified greats in Juan Manuel Marquez, Sugar Shane Mosley, and Bernard Hopkins being inducted. Mosley and Hopkins are a direct result of the new rule change of only three years of retirement required, changed from five years. This year was also to be the first time for female boxers to be recognized for their greatness. Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, and Barbara Buttrick were heading that inaugural class; Buttrick was voted in for the women’s trailblazer category.
As far as the men go, Marquez, Mosley and, Hopkins were exceptional in different ways. Marquez possessed all-time skills, a great counter puncher who was not bashful about getting in a brawl when need be. As tough as they come. Despite having seven loses, JMM was never stopped, and never even close to being in danger of being stopped. Mosley was an exceptional lightweight, who had great success in big fights in the higher weight classes. He was only stopped once, towards the end of his career. Hopkins was a model of consistency who remained in tremendous physical shape his entire career. Whether you called him The Executioner, B-Hop, or The Alien, the one thing that was always certain about Bernard, was that his place among the all-time greats was baked in the cake a very long time ago. It was just a matter of time as to when he would retire. Many think Bernard hung on a tad too long, as he was stopped in his very final bout against Joe Smith, JR. That fight occurred two years after his less than stellar effort against Sergey Kovalev.
While both Mosley and Hopkins probably fought a little too long, they both appear to be in great health and shape. It would be a shame if they did not get to enjoy their day, along with Marquez.
With everything navigating in the unknown, it is pointless to speculate about what will happen regarding the IBHOF weekend any more than I already have. I hope to see you all there.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers