By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… Living on Miami Beach and at my age, this Coronavirus scares me down to my bagel’s folks. Please take the information from the medical professionals and not that Putz Donald Trump! Think about it… Would you take advice from a fat bloated man on the street who was orange? Well, just put that person in the White House and you have Trump! It’s been so long since I wrote about our beloved sport of boxing, let me get into it folks!
Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder III: Does anyone need to really see Part III? Wilder got the crap kicked out of his bagels in the second fight, really lost the first one too and will get stopped earlier in the next one! Fury Vs Joshua is the fight that really needs to be made!
Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini: Loved the kid! All action, all class and how I wish he was fighting today! He was never in a bad fight during his prime.
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… If Al were living today, he would have entertained Sadie and I while we were locked up during this outbreak of the Coronavirus! You want funny? Al was and still is the funniest man I have ever known. This July it will be 22 years we lost him and I know as much as Bradley’s (that’s “Bad” Brad to the boxing world) heart aches, so does mine. I know it’s not much longer that we will meeting again up there and if I know Al, he will be waiting for me with open arms.
The Chutzpah Award Goes to Doctor Anthony Fauci: The BS he has to endure from that Putz Trump daily, is more than I could and he does it with class. I have always admired this compassionate doctor.