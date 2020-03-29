By Henry S. Villard
As a person new to writing about political issues, I must state that, from time to time, and with the permission of Ringside Report’s owner, Mr. Berkwitt, I will bring you material that might have appeared elsewhere, but, unlike certain people in this country who are known plagiarists, I will never, ever, attempt to put forth prose which has come from other sources as my own.
In this case, I share with you a piece from The Washington Post which I think, feel and believe states the case against Donald Trump, particularly in relation to this horrific plague which is now affecting the world.
I will clearly advise you when that piece begins but do wish to make one item perfectly clear:
This whole horrific and horrendous pandemic here in the United States (I do not blame that prevaricating, calumnious, philandering lout for having started the Coronavirus in China but absolutely do blame him for every afflicted individual and every death in the United States, each and every one of which could have been avoided but each of which is due directly to him, his stupidity, his obsessive megalomania and a host of other flaws, including making his son-in-law, the slum lord, his chief advisor, which he has now inflicted on this country; I will write more of that and those in coming columns) is positively Mr. Trump’s fault and doing and as noted within the above parentheses that will be discussed in future columns.
The piece from The Washington Post begins here: “I vote to have Trump tested again for corona virus, declared infected, put into isolation, then onto a special Presidential ventilator, and into an induced coma. This should be more effective than impeachment
“We could then have someone like Lt Gen Todd Semonite (chief, Corps of Engineers) take over management of Covid-19 battle
“He was interviewed recently about the Corps efforts at the Javits Center. He is very impressive – an obviously competent administrator – expert, rational, pragmatic, decisive, full of sensible ideas, and a go-getter
The US military may be the last bastion of clear thinking left in our society – thank god they are training more of these people all the time.
“In an ideal world, the federal government would assume responsibility for managing the national supply chain of supplies and equipment for the medical community
“This is a Management Job – production, procurement and distribution”
“It needs central control to balance needs across the whole country.
Governors acting in isolation (and competition) is crazy – but all we’ve got right now
“Give the job to FEMA, with directives and advice from CDC/NIH.
If FEMA doesn’t have a Todd Semonite, then put Semonite in charge of FEMA. He probably has a successor all lined up at the Corps
“FEMA to handle all production, acquisition and distribution.
Relieve all states and cities from the procurement morass.
(Governors already used to dealing with FEMA)
“Invoke Defense Production Act and coordinate who makes what when.
Get best prices and delivery. No more bidding against each other.
Companies taking orders, then cancelling them to sell to a higher bidder, is criminal (How much time and energy does a governor expend to place an order, only to have it not show up?)
If this is war, then profiteering is prohibited.
All suppliers must sell to FEMA – at a fair, negotiated price
Get production going now!
Get distribution going now – including stockpiles
“Corps of Engineers responsible for building or renovating hospital expansion – everywhere (hopefully this is beginning to happen – at least Cuomo is using them)
“Outbreaks will be scattered geographically, and over time. Monitor outbreaks and capacities and send supplies and equipment as needed and available, with rational priorities
“We will not have enough equipment and supplies – at least for a while, maybe never.
But if we can move around the stuff we do have, expeditiously, we might avoid or alleviate some horrific tragedies
“If this is a war, we need to be on a war footing. We need command and control.
“DO ALL THIS TWO MONTHS AGO
“In his wildest imagination, Donald Trump could never understand such concepts. He has nightmares about being a shipping clerk. A coma could bring him some sweet relief
“We will all pay the price for his incompetence and immorality
“Only the “deep state” – full of loyal, competent Americans – can mitigate this disaster
“Kushner’s job, by the way, sitting in some dark corner of the White House, is to observe what’s going on and figure out how the Trump family can make money on it.
Having a Top Secret clearance, and nothing else to do, makes this easier.
Middle East Peace Guru is just his cover – but convenient for making secret financial deals with the Saudis, and god knows who else.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/03/27/thomas-massie-is-monster-republicans-created/
Added by H S V: The question really is, “who is more vile, stupid and completely unaware of what is really going on in this country, Trump and his corrupt minions or the moron Americans who voted for and still support the man?”
