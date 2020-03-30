American actor David Schramm, best known for his role of Roy Biggins on the NBC series WINGS (1990), died in New York City, New York at age 73.
Schramm’s career began in theatre. He appeared in an off-Broadway production of King Lear, playing the title role. He appeared on Broadway in Bedroom Farce and Goodbye Fidel. In addition, he appeared opposite Rebecca DeMornay in Born Yesterday at the Pasadena Playhouse. He returned to the theatre in the early 2000s, appearing in productions of Music in the Air, The Seafarer and Finian’s Rainbow.
Schramm starred on WINGS throughout the series entire eight season run, appearing in all 172 episodes. Schramm's other television and film credits include THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE (1976), KENNEDY (1983 Mini Series), ANOTHER WORLD (1964), SPENSER:FOR HIRE (1985), THE EQUALIZER (1985), WISEGUY (1987), MIAMI VICE (1984), LET IT RIDE (1989). JAKE AND THE FATMAN (1987), WORKING GIRL (1990), THE DREAMER OF OZ (1990), MAX MONROE (1990), A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (1990), SPACE CASES (1996), and HERCULES (1998).