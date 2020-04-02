Actor and British dialect coach Andrew Jack (born Andrew Hutchinson) died on March 31,2020 in Surrey, England from Covid-19. He was 76 years old.
Jack joined the STAR WARS film franchise when he appeared as Resistance Major Ematt in the recent STAR WARS films THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) and THE LAST JEDI (2017). He also voiced the character Moloch in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY. In addition, Jack appeared in TV and film productions including DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE (1969), CHRONICLE (1966), and KATE & LEOPOLD (2001).
As a dialect coach he worked on over 80 films including INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989), ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES (1991), THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS (1992), CHAPLIN (1992). GOLDENEYE (1995), TOMORROW NEVER DIES (1997), THE JACKAL (1997), THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (2001), THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS (2002), DIE ANOTHER DIE (2002), THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING (2003), GIRL WITH A PEARL EARRING (2003), COLD MOUNTAIN (2003), TROY (2004), BATMAN BEGINS (2005), SHERLOCK HOLMES (2009), RED (2010), CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER (2011), SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN (2012), THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E. (2015), AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018), MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL (2019), AVENGERS:END GAME (2019), DOLITTLE (2020) and his final film THE BATMAN (2021).