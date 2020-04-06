By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, Internal Medicine/Cardiology
For the four hundred and seventieth time that day, Doctor Curmudgeon®, was merrily scrubbing her hands and singing “Happy Birthday,” three times. This was yowled quite loudly. The other residents of the Curmudgeon household, canine, feline and biped, bore this tumult in silence.
As she emerged from the bathroom, she heard Sir Galahad (the Siberian Husky who is a kind of major domo, empathetic ear and wise influence) call out to the rest of the family, “It’s time for Cuomo!”
Somewhere there are people who do not know what that means…
Those with no internet…
Those with no television access…
Those with no radios…
Those with no print access to newspapers.
Those with trap door sealed closed minds.
‘Governor Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the state of New York, has been there for us,’ thought the small physician. ‘He brings facts oh beautiful facts. He brings advice. He brings numbers. He tells us what is happening. He tells us what is needed. And, bless his heart, he brings compassion and a ray of hope wherever he can find one.’
For most of us he is the “go-to-guy.” He is the truth teller. He tells it like it is.
And he brought lightness to our hearts when he shared (much more than six feet away by remote camera…a conversation with his brother Chris, who was quarantined at home. And Chris spoke of the hallucinations that frequently come with infections with this beast of a virus. He drew a mental picture of seeing his brother the governor wearing a pink tutu and brandishing a wand with a glittery star on top.
The image went a bit further in the mind of Doctor Curmudgeon® as she saw the governor doing a graceful pirouette and then bowing to the rest of us.
The image will forever remain in her mind and she frequently looks at it and smiles with happiness.
After all, no matter who wears it….a tutu is just a tutu
Andrew Cuomo (Tweet)
@NYGovCuomo
Every day we ask our healthcare system to do the impossible. They pull off miracles daily to balance patient loads and supplies. Thank you to the hospital administrators and thank you especially & profusely to the frontline healthcare workers. Your service is awe-inspiring.
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
SERMO www.sermo.com “talk real world medicine”Contact the Feature Writers