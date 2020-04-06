American actor Rory Calhoun (born Francis Timothy McCown) was born on August 8, 1922 in Los Angeles, California. Calhoun starred in numerous films and appeared in numerous television series. He was widely known for his roles in Westerns of the 1950s.
Before becoming an actor, Calhoun worked a series of odd jobs, including a mechanic, a logger in California’s Redwoods, a hard-rock miner, a truck driver, a crane operator and a forest firefighter. In January of 1944, however, his life took another direction. Calhoun met actor Alan Ladd, who introduced him to his wife, Sue Carol, an agent. After a successful screen test at 20th Century Fox, Calhoun was cast in uncredited roles for the films SOMETHING FOR THE BOYS (1944), and SUNDAY DINNER FOR A SOLDIER (1944), ALASKA (1944), WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE (1945) and a one-line role in the Laurel and Hardy comedy THE BULLFIGHTERS (1945). His next role was in the film noir THE RED HOUSE (1947), with Edward G. Robinson.
In his next film, the drama THAT HAGEN GIRL (1947), Calhoun starred opposite Shirley Temple and Ronald Reagan. His appearance in that film led to his starring roles in the films ADVENTURE ISLAND (1947), MIRACULOUS JOURNEY (1948), SAND (1948), and MASSACRE RIVER (1949).
In the early 1950s, Calhoun continued being cast in leading roles in RETURN OF THE FRONTIERSMAN (1950), COUNTY FAIR (1950), A TICKET TO TOMAHAWK (1950), ROGUE RIVER (1951), MEET ME AFTER THE SHOW (1951), with Betty Grable, I’D CLIMB THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN (1951), with Susan Hayward, and WITH A SONG IN MY HEART (1952), again with Susan Hayward. He costarred opposite Marilyn Monroe, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall in the classic HOW TO MARRY A MILLIONAIRE (1953). In the mid-1950s Calhoun became a major player in Westerns, including THE YELLOW TOMAHAWK (1954), RIVER OF NO RETURN (1954), with Robert Mitchum and Marilyn Monroe, FOUR GUNS TO THE BORDER (1954), DAWN AT SOCORRO (1954), A DEPUTY IS WAITING (1954), THE TREASURE OF PANCHO VILLA (1955), THE SPOILERS (1955), THE LOOTERS (1955), RED SUNDOWN (1956), RAW EDGE (1956), THE HIRED GUN (1957), and DOMINO KID (1957). Calhoun appeared in 79 episodes of the television series THE TEXAN (1958). Following THE TEXAN, Calhoun returned to film to star in the Westerns THE GUN HAWK (1963), YOUNG FURY (1964) and BLACK SPURS (1965). Toward the mid-to late-1960s Calhoun made appearances in several TV series including THE VIRGINIAN (1962), BONANZA (1959), WAGON TRAIN (1957), RAWHIDE (1959), GUNSMOKE (1955), BURKE’S LAW (1963), I SPY (1965), DEATH VALLEY DAYS (1952), GILLIGAN’S ISLAND (1964), CUSTER (1967), and LAND’S END (1968).
Throughout the 1970s, 80S and early 90s Calhoun continued making appearances on series television including ALIAS SMITH AND JONES (1971), POLICE STORY (1973), PETROCELLI (1974), STARKSY & HUTCH (1975), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968), FANTASY ISLAND (1977). THE REBELS (1979), HART TO HART (1979), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1985), PURE COUNTRY (1992) and TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1989).
Rory Calhoun died on April 28, 1999 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California due to emphysema and diabetes. He was 76 years old.
For his contributions to film and television, Calhoun was awarded two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, on for each medium,
Essential Calhoun:
THAT HAGEN GIRL (1947)
THE RED HOUSE (1947)
HOW TO MARRY A MILLIONAIRE (1953)
RIVER OF NO RETURN (1954)
DAWN AT SOCORRO (1954)
RAW EDGE (1956)