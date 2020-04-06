This article may offend some. But I hope you stay until the end. Because it is eventually about The Sweet Science. After all, that is what we all want from this Covid-19 crisis, to stick it out to the end. Some of us will not, many have succumbed already. But the harsh reality is the best way to get through this disaster, other than follow the rules is to try and live as a normal a life as you can, given the circumstances.
For Americans that typically means absorb yourself in pop culture. Therefore politicians have been able to get away with corruption for years. More Americans stand in line for the new iPhone than at the voting polls. And for all you Old Man Police who think you are better than this generation, for you it was sleeping in line overnight for concert tickets. Or getting into a fight over a Cabbage Patch Doll. When in Rome.
Now, our insatiable appetite for material things, technology, and entertainment is exactly what we need to do to get through this crisis. So, binge about those Kardashians all week long!
During this crisis, I have made some keen observations, such as Patty Simcox and Eugene Deezen, or is it Felsnic, would be even less popular during Covid-19 times. And just when geeks were gaining some street cred.
Other observations that I have made, even during such heinous times, have created some half-full scenarios for me.
For instance, while I wish this whole Covid-19 crisis never occurred, I find it refreshing that nobody wants to shake hands anymore. I was never a big fan of shaking hands. Not because I am afraid of germs or anything, and I am not anti-social. But because a handshake turned into this whole macho thing, it never needed to be. We actually got to a point where individuals where being judge on the semantics of their handshake. Only in America.
As a result, there was so much pressure put on a simple greeting, you cannot be too soft, and too, too firm is not a good thing either. I would always get zapped by some goon who would squeeze my hand so tight I caught an early case of arthritis. Like Jake LaMotta and Joey, I have little hands, so demonstrative handshakes are a bit painful for me.
A greeting hello should in no way define your character as a person. And that is where we got as a country before Covid-19. Indeed, even the handshake could not escape the ire of the Old Man Police. The younger generation modified how they greet each other; some refer to it as ‘a pound,’ and the ‘Old Timer’s’ would lose their minds. Really? I would much rather be judged on how I conduct myself in everyday life, and treat another living beings, like animals, than how I shake hands. Hopefully, we never go back to that dynamic.
One of the dynamics that really stink for me is the fact that boxing has been put on hold. As boxing is my passion, and my favorite topic to write about. But with no live boxing, I find it extremely cumbersome to write about the sport I love like my children.
With that said, even with such a terrible thing as no boxing, I observed a hall-full scenario. I have not seen the Old Man Police spit their bile on Social Media as much. No, you cannot rant and rave how these boxers are nothing compared to ‘your day’ anymore, because there are no boxing matches currently taking place. How is that working out for you?
Indeed, we hope many good things that come out of this crisis, but on a personal note, I hope what has happened here has made us all realize is how much more we should value and appreciate today’s boxers. Boxing is an engine that much continuously run; otherwise it creates a void for us fans that cannot be filled by anything else. And for that, yes, these fighters are as significant and valuable as in any era. Assuming we ever get back to normal.
Because what are we doing to fill our boxing void? Watching old fights or watching video game fights. But what are we really wanting to do instead? Answer: wanting to watch current matches. I mean, we were on the verge of seeing Vasyl Lomachenko take on Teofimo Lopez, and we already have had a bunch of great fights canceled. That is a wound that no fighter of the past can fill. Not Robinson, Ali, or even Harry Greb, if there was indeed footage on him.
Now, do not get me wrong, I love watching old fights as much as anyone. I am indeed a fight collector. And, not to disrespect anybody, I watch old fights the right way. Not poor-quality fights on YouTube. I try and collect as much mint quality original broadcasts as possible. It is my hobby. A hobby that will never end because there are so many fights out there that I do not have. While there are some good quality videos on YouTube, for a true diehard collector, YouTube is not the way to go.
But I watch old fights as part of my routine, not to fill a void. I would watch Carlos Palomino take on Mimoun Mohatar in a high-quality original CBS broadcast during the day-one of the rarer fights of my collection- and take in the live fights that were scheduled that evening. Whether it is on Showtime or DAZN, a Top Rank Boxing broadcast, or a PBC broadcast, UFC Fight Pass, Facebook Live, none of that mattered to me. All I know is that I loved it and appreciated it. And I hope you all do a little bit more now.
And I miss it. I miss the action, the great stories connected to the fighters, the good promoters, managers, trainers, cut men, and matchmakers who live the grind every day to bring us the best of boxing entertainment, and hopefully doing right by the fighter. None of that could be replaced by hearing the voice of Don Dunphy, or watching The Fight of The Century By the way, I have a nice mint version of that fight with all the trimmings and I still despise that I must wait to see what Tyson Fury’s next move is. This is something I knew and tried to soapbox about a long time ago. Now, thanks to a terrible crisis, you are all seeing it and feeling it. Even if you will never admit it.
So, no matter how superior you think the older fighters were, even they cannot fill the void of not having live boxing action. So, if we ever get back to normal, I hope all of you Old Man Policers will think twice about writing something derogatory about the fighters of today who are risking their lives to entertain you, just the same as fighters of years ago, and hitting that send button. Will that happen? Will we ever get the opportunity to be tested?
