In the summer of 1975 the first summer blockbuster came out when Jaws arrived in theaters to sold out audiences. One of the stars of the film Lee Fierro had a very memorable scene opposite Roy Scheider has died from complications with coronavirus at the age of 91. The Hollywood star, who hailed from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, was living at an assisted care facility in Ohio when she died, Variety reports. Fierro’s family are now said to be planning a small funeral service in Ohio bearing in mind the social distancing rules in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A memorial service will take place in Martha’s Vineyard at a later date once the pandemic has settled.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Fierro Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team