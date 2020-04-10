Much has been said about Jared Kushner’s comments centered around the stockpile of the Federal Government. He was referring to the Strategic National Stockpile intended to be distributed to states and cities and used during medical emergencies. Like now. No Mr. President, you will not find any Big Mac’s in the stockpile. In regards to the SNS, no American with any power should refer to it as ‘ours,’ but that is precisely what the despicable Kushner did. To paraphrase, JK indicated that the stockpile did belong to the states, it belongs to us, the Federal Government. ‘it’s supposed to be our stockpile,’ were part of his comments. I wish I was just kidding.
Read and spin the comments any way you want. But you cannot change the fact that Kushner drew a line in the sand between them and us in the direst of circumstances. How can you be okay with that? And Kushner is a direct mouthpiece to Trump. If these comments do not reflect the fact that the Trump Administration is dangerous, and do not give a rat’s ass about the health and well-being of the American people, I do not know what will convince you. Sorry for my crassness, but that seems to be what makes Trump so appealing to his Humps. When in Rome.
Trump cares more about ratings and social media followers than your lives. Wake Up!
What JK probably meant by ‘ours’ is that Trump controls who will obtain access to the much-needed supplies in the stockpile. It is just another power play from this Administration, during the time were the last thing we need is a pissing contest, and they will decide on how they will proceed based on who plays nice with them.
This is dangerous, and another indication that Trump is unfit to lead, and the worst possible person to try and get us out of this crisis.
Now, let us look at the $2 trillion of the coronavirus stimulus bill? But it is not our money; it is ‘ours.’ I promise you that is how Kushner and Trump see it. I hope you can comprehend that.
Well, who do you think is in charge of monitoring the spending of the stimulus package? Trump removed Glen Fine from that position, I can assure you it was because Trump felt he was not loyal enough, and nominated a supreme Trump Hump in charge of the stimulus oversight, otherwise known as a lackey, whose name is not even worth mentioning. Might as well be any HUMP with a MAGA hat.
I will repeat it. Trump nominated a guy who he feels is a loyal servant to him to oversee funds that Trump has the power of allocating and replaced him with a person who he knows is going to be loyal.
If you cannot connect these dots…
Make no mistake about it, Trump and his disgraceful family will benefit financially from this stimulus package. Bigly.
There has to be an overwhelming majority of Americans who cannot be okay with this.
Those people must get out to vote in November, assuming there is indeed an election, I put nothing past Trump.
Americans, sane Americans, not Trump Humps, this is not a time to fight amongst each other.
Bernie Sanders supporters, I am with you, but our guy did not make it. He failed to connect with the black voters that he needed to, and he must own that. We cannot stay at home because our guy did not win. To Bernie’s credit, he knows how important it is to vote Trump out and will no doubt do what he can to get Joe Biden elected. Please follow suit.
No, I do not love Joe Biden, either. He has a lot of issues and policies I do not like. Let me rephrase, I did not love Joe Biden until it became clear he is going to be our only chance against Trump. Now, I love Joey B, like I do my wife.
It is just the way it has to be. We can worry about passing a genuinely progressive agenda once Trump is gone.
If we do not…
Today, not our stockpile, tomorrow, not our _____
Trump and Kushner will have the power to fill in that blank anyway they see fit if he gets reelected.
Please do not make that happen.
To get rid of Trump, like John Lennon once said, it’s easy if you try. Trying here means getting out to vote for Joe Biden with numbers the likes never seen before.
