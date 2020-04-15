By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
I know RSR readers this is hard to imagine, but if you could, let me submit for your approval (line stolen from the genius Rod Serling) there was a time when we had decent men heading the ReThuglican Party, when it was known as the Republican Party. One such man is the late Jack Kemp, who was a Republican politician and a professional player in both American football and Canadian football. A member of the Republican Party from New York, he served as Housing Secretary in the administration of President George H. W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, having previously served nine terms in the United States House of Representatives from 1971 to 1989. He was the Republican Party’s nominee for Vice President in the 1996 election, where he was the running mate of presidential nominee Bob Dole. Kemp had previously contended for the presidential nomination in the 1988 Republican primaries.
Kemp was a conservative, and was part of the old guard of the Republican Party that no longer exists in the day of Donald J. Trump! He was a true American and a Class Act! So, what do you think he would say folks about Donald J. Trump and his merry band of ReThuglicans?
I feel this would be a direct quote from his spirit: “I love the Republican Party, but what it has become under Donald J. Trump and others serving has broken my heart! I cannot, will not, nor in the future, be part of this party anymore with the things Trump has done to this great country of ours! From this day forward, I have left the Republican Party and filed as an Independent! With that said, for the betterment of the country, I am endorsing my pal from my House of Representatives Joe Biden for President! It’s no longer about parties, but saving the USA, a country I love and adore!”
There you have it folks… Do I really think Kemp would say this? Yes, and not only Kemp, but others too in the old guard of the Republican Party that no longer exists!