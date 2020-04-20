By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP Doctor Eisman, is in Family Practice in Aventura, Florida with her partner, Dr. Eugene Eisman, Internal Medicine/Cardiology
Doctor Curmudgeon® sits back in her comfy chair at home. She is now ensconced in her living room, chocolate wrappers dispersed at her feet, husband at her side, main computer downstairs.
Her PC remains downstairs where it cannot be touched, where work and email cannot be easily accessed, where its large monitor screen cannot glare back at her.
Yes, of course she has a mini IPad and IPhone…but those are smaller and can easily be stowed in a basket beside her favorite chair. Out of sight. Out of mind. There is an occasional call on her IPhone,, but if she does not recognize the number and no voice message is left…well, the call remains floating in the ether, in some kind of limbo…forever unanswered.
As her eyes wander from her book, she sees the large TV screen on the wall. It is dark. And it will remain dark until the evening when the Curmudgeon household gathers to filter out all that is happening and focus on their favorite recorded and streamable TV series. (Mostly British).
For the Curmudgeons, the world has tilted or turned or shifted somewhere else. This had been a family that gathered in the evenings to watch news programming. They had been a family of “news junkies” There was, joy of joys, the PBS evening news hour, and the late Gwen Ifill and the BBC world news on PBS and CNN and network news and if they had more patience, even CSPAN.
But all this is no more.
No more news junkies.
The world has turned and the Curmudgeons have turned (with the exception of Governor Cuomo and Dr. Sanjay Gupta) to the other-worldliness of ‘MIdsomer Murders, Father Brown, Doc Martin, Vera, Peak Practice/” and others.
However, there is still the morning newspaper to be read and discussed with coffee…so the world has not turned that much…just enough for the Curmudgeons to remain relatively sanely balanced.
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
SERMO www.sermo.com “talk real world medicine”Contact the Feature Writers