This is Ringside Report’s first “Letters to the Editor” that many of our readers asked for because they needed another platform to vent about the insanity of one Donald J. Trump!
So without further ado, here we go RSR readers…
Hello Ringside Report,
Thank you so much for allowing your readers the platform to vent about their disgust when it comes to Donald J. Trump. I actually am a lifelong Republican (50 years) and in my time in the party, I never thought are ideals would not only be destroyed, but the party with it. In 2016, I was all in for Jeb Bush and many in my local Republican group were too.
He wasn’t as charismatic as his father was or even his brother, but we felt being lifelong FL residents, he did well as our Governor and was a lock for the Republican nomination! To say we were wrong, is an understatement! When Trump got the nomination after the horrible things, he said about Senator McCain and then the Hollywood Access video, I knew our party had lost their minds letting him continue! When November rolled around, with my hands over my nostrils, I went into the voting booth and pushed the button for Clinton who I never liked, but I refused as a woman and a true Republican to ever vote for such a repugnant person! Well, once again, like the rest of America and Trump, I was shocked to see he won! Fast forward, to 2020. Trump has been an abysmal President and because of that, I am all in for Joe Biden while I still remain a Republican. Trump is a cancer on society and his handling of this virus should ensure a Biden win! I will end with this. The days of Reagan, Eisenhower and Bush are all, but gone! Gold help our country.
Mary V.
Lakeland, Florida
I am thrilled to see a boxing and entertainment site that my husband has read for years allows its readers to chime in on their aggravation about Trump. Lifelong Democrat here, but not always happy with how we do things! This they go low, we go high has to stop! When the ReThuglicans go low like Trump, we need to go lower and take their kneecaps out like you see in an old-fashioned gangster movie! How women who claim they love their vagina’s supports anything Trump, is beyond me! Vote Blue, Vote Joe and get this as my husband calls him “A Hump” out of the Oval office so we can get America back on track to what my parents taught me as a young child it has the potential to be.
Lisa A.
Brooklyn, New York a Proud Italian Democrat
Hello MR Editor,
Please forgive my English. I am first generation person living America and I am scared of MR Trump! He has me family very scary too. We love God and we pray he doesn’t win again. God Bless America.
Theresa V.
Miami Florida
MR Berkwitt,
For years, I have read your boxing interviews and when you were on TV in Virginia, I always tuned in. As you were with boxing, you are with our country. You speak out at every turn on what is wrong, and use your voice when you don’t have too. I cannot thank you enough because through your strength sir, I have the courage to write this something I would have never done. I am a black man in his early 30’s and I live in fear for my five year old son of what this country has become under Trump. He stokes embedded hatred in racists that were always there, but lurked in the swamps. He blew his dog whistle and they came in droves. What will America look like should he win again? I am scared to even think it, but I am doing like you, speaking out on the ills of Trump and informing other people I know in my community to get out in November and vote! Vote for Biden! He MUST win MR Berkwitt for the sake of my son and our country! Again sir, thank you for your strong voice and also your career of military service.
Nathaniel T.
Washington, DC
