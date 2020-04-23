This is Ringside Report’s newest column that will appear as many times as needed with the influx of emails coming into our Editor of Ringside Report “Bad” Brad Berkwitt.
MR Berkwitt,
I ran across your column on Twitter today and couldn’t type off my email with disgust about President Trump fast enough. Those two words should have never gone together, but they have sadly! In my 68 years on this beautiful earth, with 50 them as a voting member of society, I cannot for the life of me understand how any person middle class or in poverty voted for a man who shits on a gold toilet, brags about it, and has screwed more Average Joe’s in business then this fat bloated orange bastard sitting in the highest office in the land. Biden was not my first, second or third pick, but I can tell you this sir, he is now my first and only pick come November. Thank you for taking my letter even though I know they now call it emails for your column. Stay safe.
Lloyd B.
Brunswick, Maine
Hello,
I am an 18 year old proud gay American who follows your tweets on Twitter. When I saw yesterday you were willing to give people like me space to speak out on your website with a “Letters to the Editor”, my boyfriend and I were beyond happy. Trumpscum as we call him, came into office when we were not old enough to vote yet, but that changes in November. Both of us were diehard Bernie supporters, but unlike some of Bernie’s crazies, we may be sad he didn’t get the Democratic nomination, but will not waste our votes by not voting for Joe Biden. I only hope as does my boyfriend, Biden comes a little bit to the left to embrace Bernie’s causes more!
Jerry G.
Columbus, Ohio
Dear Editor,
In a crazy word of Covid-19, we no longer need crazy in the White House! Trump must go in November 2020!
Tash J.
Spokane, Washington
MR Berkwitt,
“Letters to the Editor” are as American as apple pie! But it’s been quite some time since I exercised my American right to speak out. As an American, I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Was she my favorite candidate of all time? No! Was she at least qualified to be president? You bet your bippy! So, she loses to a man who was not only not qualified, but such an evil person! Being a Christian, I did pray for him to be humbled by the office as so many were in both parties before him! As we see today, he was not only not humbled, but he is more arrogant and eviler than ever before. I know my vote is only one, but I will be taking that one vote to the polls in November and VOTING for JOE BIDEN! I hope my fellow Americans do the same.
Greta W.
Pensacola, FL
