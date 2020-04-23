Ladies and Gentlemen and Friends if that word is appropriate on Mr. Berkwitt’s Ringside Report:
In the last several articles on Ringside Report in which my commentary has appeared I have pointedly stated (and pointedly pointed out to you) the complete, utter and absolute calumny of not only the liar who no more deserves to be president of the United States than Vlad the Impaler Putin does, but, in addition, the unending, nauseating and totally disgusting touchoss– osculations of that orange-haired orangutan by the prevaricating boobs and fools of Fox anything but News, particularly Whoreah Ingram, Lardass Limbaugh, and _ucker Carlson (I will leave it to you to insert the proper first initial, which is not a “T”; in any case they are all nothing but FAR right wing harlots).
Lest any of you thought, felt or believed that it was anything personal (it never was, I am simply as a stater of truth and deliverer of facts), I always clearly noted from which legitimate (note that word, please, which leaves out such completely biased and willing to bend or change facts or out and out lie broadcast outlets as OAN, Faux Noise or any other Fox network) media outlet the information came from. It is now my pleasure to present to you below the comments of Rachel Maddow. Ms. Maddow, who is despised by those named above and the American far right because she consistently and unfailingly tells the truth, which is something they (“all generalizations are false” EXCEPT this one!) absolutely hate, has taken the place, as the lead broadcaster of note when it comes to pointing out the total lies of the far right, of the great but no longer on the air Keith Olberman. Therefore, and because of that, her legitimacy is unquestionably and completely above reproach.
Please be kind enough to read and consider carefully the below, from today’s Huffpost, which absolutely supports my comments of the last several issues.
Rachel Maddow Rips Trump, Fox News After Drug Flunks Coronavirus Study (HuffPost April 23, 2020)
By Ed Mazza
Rachel Maddow ripped into both President Donald Trump and Fox News after a drug heavily promoted by both as a coronavirus treatment failed in a new study.
The two “incessantly” promoted malaria drug hydroxychloroquine “on a daily, sometimes hourly basis, as what they were quite sure was a miracle cure for coronavirus,” Maddow said. According to the progressive group Media Matters, the drug had nearly 300 on-air mentions between March 23 and April 6, and Trump repeatedly talked it up at news conferences.
On Wednesday, Maddow played a supercut of Fox personalities, including Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, praising the drug, along with some of the president’s own comments.
“What do you have to lose?” Trump asked at one appearance as he suggested patients with the infection try the medication. “Take it.”
But last week, there was a sudden change.
“They just stopped bringing it up,” Maddow said. “And we don’t know why that is, but yesterday we did get the results of a new study.”
That study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found the drug did not help either on its own or in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, and there were more deaths among the patients given the treatment.
(From H. S. V.: I believe that the above paragraph refers to the study of veterans at V A medical centers who died either after they were treated with hydroxychloroquine, either used solely or in combination with the drug azythromyicin)
Maddow said:
“It is one thing to not have leadership at the federal level in response to this crisis. It is actually a whole ’nother thing to have the president putting American lives at risk every time he blurts something made up or that he thought he understood from TV into the microphone at the White House briefing room.”
“I won’t tell you my opinion one way or the other about the president and how he should be treated,” she added. “But as a general matter, I think we should all agree that perhaps there should be a more concerted effort to stop the spread of misinformation about this disease, particularly if it is potentially deadly misinformation.”
Then, she warned viewers: “Don’t listen to people who are lying to you about this disease.”
(From H. S. V.: There is no doubt about who or whom Ms. Maddow was referring and, frankly, there has never been a bigger liar in public office in America than President FF Von Clownstick, his term a hideous disgrace, with every action of his being utterly inimical to the good and welfare of this nation, as every single thing he has ever done in his life (and especially now, in the office he unfortunately holds) has been meant only to enrich himself, legally or (most of the time) otherwise.)
Be well, all, and please stay safe. Above all, it will be in your and your family's best interest to completely avoid going into or even near Tex-ass, Joe-juh or South Dakota, which proves that hillbillies, morons, dumbcluck yokels, crackers and rednecks not only infest the South but are spread over a much wider geographic range.