All major sports have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has gripped the world. Boxing has not escaped the effects of measures to fight the virus, which has severely disrupted the 2020 calendar. That means boxing fans have to find other ways to stay busy for now. Of course, you could always dig out your boxing gloves to get in shape or catch up on some classic bouts to fill your time.
The disrupted boxing calendar is a real shame as there were some very tasty fights due to take place in the coming weeks, which we were all looking forward to seeing. The good news though, is that these fights are still expected to take place once lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 are lifted. But which fights, in particular, have been rescheduled for later in 2020?
Joshua Vs Pulev
One big-name bout that COVID-19 has impacted on is the hotly anticipated fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev. Joshua had gotten his career back on track recently with a much-needed victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. That allowed him to reclaim his World Heavyweight crowns and restore his reputation within boxing circles. The IBF’s mandatory challenger was Pulev, and their bout was initially planned for June 20th in London. The coronavirus pandemic has seen this postponed for now with no clear indication of when it might happen. While promoter Eddie Hearn has talked of the fight taking place around the end of July, this has not been confirmed by any official body. When this match-up does happen, it is sure to be a cracker!
Whyte Vs Povetkin
Another top British boxer who has had his 2020 plans disrupted by COVID-19 is the Big D, Dillian Whyte. He was all set to face off against tough Russian Alexander Povetkin on May 2nd in Manchester, England, but this has now been postponed. White was to defend his interim WBC heavyweight title against Povetkin. A new date of July 4th 2020 has now been confirmed, but this will naturally rest on the lockdown situation in the UK at the time. If the virus is still not under control by then, it could well see this fight put back even later into the year. It is not just the main bout of the night which has been affected due to this postponement. A much-anticipated undercard fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will now also not go ahead as originally planned.
Briedis Vs Dorticos
Another mouthwatering clash that has been moved from its original date due to the coronavirus pandemic is the World Boxing Super Series final between these two for the IBF Cruiserweight title. Taking place in Riga, it has now been shifted to May 16th 2020, from an initial date of March 21st. Dorticos is the defending champion and will surely not relish any delay as the fight is happening in Briedis’s backyard. The Latvian fighter has publicly stated his desire to carry on training hard so that he is in top shape to impress the home crowd fans. With Dorticos being known for his powerful punching, he will not be fazed by fighting in Latvia when the time comes.
Lomachenko Vs Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko Vs Teofimo Lopez is one major fight that people are looking forward to this year. Lomachenko is known as one of the best pound for pound fighters around, with impressive hand speed, footwork, and reflexes. That makes the upcoming fight with brash young American Teofimo Lopez for the IBF crown a real event. Lopez is known for having explosive power, so it will be interesting to see how this one pans out. Yet again, it is another bout which coronavirus has affected! Originally slated for May 30th 2020, this date has now been put back until an unspecified time later in the year. When it does happen, though, it should be the fight of the year!
Boxing hit by coronavirus pandemic
The current COVID-19 outbreak has hit sport hard, so it was always going to affect boxing. When major leagues like the NBA and MLS take a break to fight it, there is no way boxing could have gone on as planned. The good news for fight fans is that the top bouts that had been on the cards for this year will still happen – but just a bit later than planned. The best thing fight fans can do now is stay safe and get ready for the action when it arrives.