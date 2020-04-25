Many of you are taken aback by our great president’s words of miracle and simple cures for the nasty CV-19 JiNa Virus. Well, I for one have tried his household remedies. First, I used Windex on my eyes. I can see clearly now. Hey that’s a catchy tune! Then I took a bath and soaked in Ajax and Mr. Clean bubbles. Boy do I feel clean. Finally, to clean the pipes I ingested 8 oz of Drano. I could have used Liquid-Plumr, but Drano tastes better. I just dare the Corona V to attack my body. Thank you Donald J. Trump. And the beauty of his genius is that you don’t need health insurance to get these items. Just look under the sink. You can bet that the nasty WHO or Dr. Fauci didn’t come up with these great cures. Those bozo’s haven’t a clue. You tell ‘em Donnie boy and keep listening to Jared Kushner the boy genius. Love the way he brokered a Middle East Peace Accord between Israel and Hezbollah. Absolutely brilliant.
Shortly I will be on my way to Georgia to get a tattoo, haircut and a massage with a happy ending. Thank you Governor Brian Kemp. Keep the distance. Then off to Jacksonville Beach to party like there is no tomorrow. And there very well might not be. After that off to Vegas and to the reopened casinos. Mayor Goodman you hit a homerun on opening the city. Don’t you just love a petri dish of germs. After that there is just one more place to go and that is to South Dakota and to buy meat directly from the meat packing plants with the highest percentage of the CV-19. Some plants have as much as 60% of the employees affected. With my clean pipes, I will have no problem digesting the infected pork. Serve me up another helping of crisp bacon, with my sausages. Just like my grandmother who was Orthodox Jewish used to make me.
As you can see I have gone completely bonkers, which is what listening to one of Trump’s Press conferences/Trump Rallies has done to me.