It is now closing in on the end of April, and there is no plan to resume live boxing matches anytime soon. Indeed, Covid-19 would have knocked out Harry Greb, Joe Louis, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Muhammad Ali all in one night. Therefore, the question looming for boxing diehards is how do we fill this boxing void that infringed on our lives.
The short answer is, we do not. There you have it, article over. Now, we can all go on and be miserable!
Really though, how else can you answer that question? There is no way to compensate for the boxing matches we are not seeing. Certainly, those who make their coin in boxing are feeling it much more than even the fans. And there is just no way to fill that void.
With that said, boxing diehards have to do something to try and fill that boxing void. So, what indeed are you doing?
I know some people are still on social media arguing over fantasy fights. Personally, an exercise that I hate, and I vow from this day forward to never participate in again. Some have taken that venture even a step further and have watched fantasy fights via computer simulation. Or, video games. Okay, a little better, but still not something that interests me.
One of the big go to’s is to watch old fights. A dynamic I spoke about already in other articles. Sure, I love that. But I always do that, and it does not fill the void of no live boxing for me.
Other things to do?
Some people like to make up lists. I am not a list lover. I think it is a lazy out for writers. But I have written lists in the past. The best thing about lists is how some people get so worked up about them. For me, I try and make sure to inform you that my lists are what I call my favorites, and not necessarily the best. If you make the claim that the list is of your favorites, then criticizing it is somewhat fruitless. How can you question what others see as their favorite?
My next list is my favorite lightweight champions of all-time. What are yours?
Another great way to fill the void is to read boxing books. Some of my favorites, in no particular order,
1. The Black Lights by Thomas Hauser
2. Chuvalo: A Fighter’s Life – the Story of Boxing’s Last Gladiator by Murray Greig and George Chuvalo
3. Becoming Taz: Writing From the Southpaw Stance by Jeff Bumpus
4. Drama In The Bahamas: Muhammad Ali’s Last Fight by Dave Hannigan
5. One Punch From The Promised Land: Leon Spinks, Michael Spinks, and the Myth of the Heavyweight Title by John Florio and Ouisie Shapiro
6. Charley Burley And The Black Murderers’ Row by Harry Otty
If you have any other choices, feel free to send them my way.
Of course, these are ways to fill the void for diehard fans. How are boxers filling the void? How are they dealing with the fact that right now, they cannot fight to eat? How are they staying in shape? I plan to start speaking with the many active fighters I have had the pleasure of speaking with over the years.
This article is not to offend anyone. Of course, the most important thing is that you and your loved ones are all well. I assume that if you are taking the time to read this, you are well enough yourself. If anyone has suffered from Covid-19 in any way, I am deeply sorry for that. A challenge for all of us is to try and adjust to this new normal. As we must realize, our lives have changed forever, and where we will go from here has yet to be determined. Including how boxing will fit in the new norm that still awaits us.
I hope I have provided you with some temporary relief to what could be madness. As well as provide you with some ideas to fill your boxing void.
It indeed is not easy.
“Zute” out…Contact the management team