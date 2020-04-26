Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Liberals Suck!
Pass to your Editor,
I bet you will not run my email in your liberal “Letters to the Editor”. Donald J. Trump has done more for this country than any president in our history and that includes, FDR, Abe Lincoln and for sure, liberals beloved Barack Obama! Face it, come November, he will wipe the floor with Sleepy Joe Biden! Trump/Pence and we will build a Fence!!!! (Editor note: No, unlike your orange God Trump who runs from things, I don’t! Your email and anyone opposing anyone, but Trump will be allowed to be heard too. In fact, I want your side to make the case for anyone on the fence, to vote for Biden by people reading your exact words!)
Roy B.
Albany, GA
Bartender Bring Me Another Bleach Tonic!
Dear Editor,
After having three bleach tonics and laying in my ultraviolet bed tonight, that our highly intelligent President with the big brain, but small hairy mushroom told us to, I had to write in to say this. Biden is the only person in this race with any amount of intelligence! He is not the fix, but he is at least someone who gets our standing back in the world and I think more important than him, his cabinet should he win, will move America forward.
Jerry M.
Hammond, Indiana
Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump in a Boxing Match
“Bad” Brad,
You’re the boxing guru. What is your pick in a boxing match between Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump? Come on pal, give us your insights! (Editor note: Trump can barely read a speech without getting winded. Joe may be old, but he would work the jab in that triple orange chin of Trump, then land an uppercut on Donnie, stopping him at 2:24 of the first round! After the match, Trump declares, it was rigged!)
Buck T.
Tulsa, OK
MR Editor,
“Fine People On Both Sides” & Secretary Elaine Chao is a Disgrace!
I am an Asian woman who was mortified back in 2017 when Trump said in front of the world there were “fine people on both sides” in Charlottesville, Virginia during a Nazi White Aaryan protest over Confederate statues. Many may not know, but the Secretary of Transportation who is Elaine Chao is married to Mitch McConnell. Notice she didn’t take his last name! I wouldn’t either! But she is forever worthless to me because as an Asian woman and her being one too, she stood behind Trump silently as he said that horrible statement. She is from Taiwan and I guess her assimilation to mainstream white America makes her above the fray. Madame Secretary Chao, you are a total disgrace to Asians and Asian Americans!
Toi C.
Spokane, WA
