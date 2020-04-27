Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Actor Bryan Cranston is Deeply Saddened by Trump
Dear Editor,
One of our greatest actors today Bryan Cranston posted this on his Twitter Account on April 25, 2020. “I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country.” Not sure if you saw it, but I wanted others to see it because I could not sum it up better when it comes to the embarrassment in the Oval Office that has been our president since Jan 20, 2017.
Linda L.
Bedford, New York
Democrats and Republicans Put the Country First This Time Around
MR Editor,
I came to America many years ago and became a US Citizen when President Bush was in his first term. This country is so amazing to me. I have seen some astounding things for the good happen in my years living here. But what is going on since Russia helped President Trump win, is not the America that was the leader in the world anymore. It makes me cry. With the Coronavirus going on that has President Trump going totally insane daily, I am fearful for the country should he win again in November.
Please people of both parties, come together and do what is right for our country! Joe Biden is that answer only because the Republican side this time, has a man who is out of his league! He cannot bankrupt our country like he did two casinos, an airline, a university and so much more. I implore you my beautiful countrymen and women, let’s get President Trump out and then work together as I know the parties can! In fact, they must because if both Democrats and Republicans don’t put country first this time around, our country is going to derail.
Jose R.
Miami Springs, Florida
What Party Does the Editor of Ringside Report Belong To?
MR Berkwitt,
I follow you on Twitter and must say, for a Democrat, you make some fair points! You sure you’re not an undercover Eisenhower Republican? Thanks for taking my letter.
Ken H.
Los Angeles, California
(Editor note: I was actually a Democrat from 96-2014. I then joined the Republican party in 2014. My choice was John Kasich. When Trump won, I left the party out of disgust for them allowing a traitor, racist and woefully inept individual and registered as an Independent, which I will remain for the rest of my life. I have no issues voting across party lines if I feel the candidate fits my requirements. Before Trump, there were policies from both parties I supported.)
Invoke the 25th Amendment for God Sake!
MR Editor,
Please tell me how a man on his wife’s 50th birthday is not spending it with her yesterday and was on Twitter raging with insanity that never stops? How can the senate not invoke the 25th Amendment is beyond me? I was truly waiting to hear that evil manacle Kim Jong Un was actually dead and Trump singing his praises again! No president of either party has touted dictators like Putin and Jong Un like Trump does and for this Vietnam Vet, that makes him a traitor!
Michael T., SGT, USAF 66-70
Use the form box below and pull the menu down to send your “Letters to the Editor” to: “Bad” Brad Berkwitt. Please add your name, city, state or country where you are writing in from. We always like to give credit to our readership.Contact the management team