Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Stop the Crying You Lefty Liberal Democrats
Editor Person,
When will you do nothing lefty liberal Democrats stop whining your beloved Hillary lost to Donald Fucking J. Trump in 2016? Guess what? Our man Trump is making America Great Again and will win in November against Sleepy Joe Biden. MAGA Rules! Trump/Pence 2020 (Editor Note: Not much to add to your rant other than, actually I am an Independent. Your words help get Joe Biden elected because during a pandemic like Covid-19, your type of rhetoric is not what the country needs. In fact, it is growing tired of it, but send your rants anytime and tell all your MAGA buddies too as well!)
Jeffrey R.
Memphis, TN
80 Year Old Woman Disgusted With Trump
Dear Editor,
I just followed you on Twitter (yes, this great granny loves social media) and first of all, thank you so much for your service to our country. I know many Vets are for Trump and I just don’t get it. Seeing one on the side of good is refreshing to my eyes that have shed so many tears nightly from the deaths of average Americans we have lost from Covid-19. But then those tears quickly turn to anger when I see Trump do his daily insane for a lack of a better word rallies. In my 80 years on God’s green earth, I have never seen a man so devoid of compassion, sense and speaking ability that sat behind the desk of the most powerful person in the world. Thank you for letting this old lady who still flies her father’s flag given to me at his military funeral many years ago proudly.
Gloria P.
Sylvan Lake, MI
First Time Voter Predicts Biden VP Nomination
Dear Editor,
This is my first year being able to vote and no matter what happens in the election, it will not be from a lack of casting my vote for Joe Biden. I think Joe picks Senator Elizabeth Warren for his VP because we need a smart woman right alongside him to take back our country.
Natalie M.
Miami Beach, Florida
Standing Up To Bullies
“Bad” Brad,
Not surprised you are doing this column pal. We go back what, 40 years now since our Allen Park boxing days? Remember when you rematched that loud mouth kid Angelo Acetturra? You beat him in your first boxing match and rematched him at the old Sheraton Beach Hotel on Miami Beach because he would not shut up. You had your coach make the rematch as fast as he could. I bring this up champ because even at 12, you were speaking out against things you thought were wrong. His big mouth rudeness for a 12-year-old had you dropping right hands on him all-night long!
The tie in is he is reminiscent of this mamaluke in the White House Trump! He’s a loudmouth and I hope when Biden and him do their debates before the November election, he drops right hands on him all night too! Stay well and safe Paisan! We will break bread very soon.
Anthony G.
Brooklyn, New York
