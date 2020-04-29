Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Daughter of Legendary Boxing Champion Archie Moore’s Has Had It with Trump
“Bad” Brad,
I’m so confused and frustrated! I have to VENT!
You wouldn’t sign an executive order for PPE, masks, gowns or gloves for our workers on the frontline that are saving our lives (and our loved one’s lives) and put their lives and their families at risk. Fighting something that you absolutely were sent MANY briefing reports in JANUARY, but didn’t act on it until MARCH. Because you chose to ignore them.
And now you have the audacity to sign an executive order to keep the meat packing plants open because they backed your campaign?
Then, you are not allowing them to sue if they get sick or die from COVID-19. And if they refuse to go to work, they can’t get unemployment!
Today, your henchman waltzed into the MAYO CLINIC among the sick with COVID-19 WITHOUT A MASK. What kind of MONSTERS are y’all? This is INSANE! This is the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
J’Marie M.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Republican for Life, but Have to Put Our Country Before Party This Time Around
Dear Editor,
I am glad to see I am not in the minority from your other “Letters to the Editor” of Republican women who voted for Trump, but have major buyers’ remorse. I cannot make excuses, but I will say I just didn’t like the direction the country had been going in for the last 8 years and sadly, the only pick in my party was Trump. I wanted Marco Rubio, but he cowered to Trump! Yes, I went into the voting booth with my nose being held like so many of my friends did. We really wanted the weight of the office to humble Trump, but it never did.
What has ensued in his 3 ½ years in, is something I have never seen in my entire voting life. Make no mistake, I am not a Biden fan, but I am fan of our country being put back to normalcy and Biden though not my guy, is the better of the two going into the election. If I could wish one thing on Biden it would be if he could govern more center than he did under Obama.
Barbara C.
Long Beach, CA
Transgender Community Abandoned Under Trump/Pence
MR Editor,
I am truly in the silent majority of the Trump/Pence White House! Being a Hispanic Transgender, and an active member of the National Center for Transgender Equality, we have been shut out completely like my African American brothers and sisters of the past! Trump, though I find him to be a homophobe and a racist, at least mentions African Americans if it’s only pandering for their vote! Or just yesterday his tweet for those two morons Diamond & Silk or as we call them in our community, Cubic Zirconia and Polyester Rayon! Here is something that will probably shock your readers. I am actually a Republican and proud of it.
However, I am not proud of my party for some time now and have voted for more Democrats than Republicans down ballot. I detested Hillary because like so many Democrats they talk about my community, but do nothing! And yes, Republicans are not either! Biggest reason I stuck with the party is because I make a very good living and the Dems always want to take a huge cut! I didn’t vote last time, but I sure as hell will this time for Biden because though he doesn’t champion the fiscal policies I do, he at least is more center on the social ones. Trump must go! Before the Covid-19 hit us, we had an orange virus and honey, let me tell you, I do make up for many big stars and he could look so much better if one of us did it! Holla Donnie, NOT!
Nessa R.
Boogie Down Bronx, NY
A Poet And He Doesn’t Even Know It
Editor,
Roses are red, violets are blue, there aint no way I am voting for you Trump!
TJS
Tampa, Florida
Use the form box below and pull the menu down to send your “Letters to the Editor” to: “Bad” Brad Berkwitt. Please add your name, city, state or country where you are writing in from. We always like to give credit to our readership.Contact the management team