Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
To Wear A Mask Or Not To Wear A Mask Mike “No Mask” Pence Is Defiant
Dear Editor,
Mike Pence, Mike Pence and Mike Pence! The chutzpah to not wear a mask to the Mayo Clinic and then say, “I wanted to look people in their eyes”. When the heck did a mask that my wife kids and I wear daily block your eyesight? He did that move for an audience of one, Trump! Let’s be defiant and stupid! This is not leadership; this is a radical third country! If this doesn’t end in November when the polls are open to vote, our country is done! God save us all.
Peter M.
White Plains, New York
Sean Hannity Attacks Editor After Getting Done Servicing Dummy J. Trump
Lefty Liberal Editor,
I read one of these “Letters to the Editor” and I call Lefty Liberal BS. Our President and my friend for many years, MR Donald J. Trump is the best president ever! You hear me? Ever! Your lefty commie site will not ever tear him down! Fox News is the “Voice of the People” and long live America! MAGA Trump/Pence 2020 (Editor note: I cannot confirm you are the real Sean Hannity, but you sure sound like the moron Trump ass kisser. Either way, thanks for writing in. Tell your MAGA pals to do the same! I want our readers to see the insanity who may be on the fence and seeing your evil rhetoric, is the deciding factor for them to vote for Joe Biden in November.)
Sean Hannity (Top Fox News Correspondent)
Oyster Bay, New York
Trump Vs Pence…
“Bad” Brad,
How I wish there was some boxing on or even normal crazy politics from the campaign trail pal. Trump and his band of merry idiots is nauseating daily on the TV. Could you imagine a boxing match between Trump and Pence? It would be hilarious. Be safe and keep the boxing articles coming.
Louis B.
North Miami Beach, Florida
It’s Our American Right to Vote in November Presidential Election
Dear Editor,
I am praying to the dickens that Trump doesn’t find a way to cancel or postpone the November election. With the Senate going his way every time, it is quite possible. I implore all voting members even Republicans voting for Trump to insist to your local and state politicians that we are allowed to exercise our American right to vote.
Shirley H.
Burlington, Vermont
Use the form box below and pull the menu down to send your “Letters to the Editor” to: “Bad” Brad Berkwitt. Please add your name, city, state or country where you are writing in from. We always like to give credit to our readership.Contact the management team