Sean Penn has been one of my favorite actors for a long time. He came to my mind recently because I saw a news piece with him on the front lines of trying to help during the Covid-19 crisis. While he certainly has his flaws, Sean also put himself on the front lines during the Hurricane Katrina disaster, as well as the Haiti earthquake in 2010. Which is a lot more than most of us are willing to do.
Sean is also very vocal politically, which does not appeal to a lot of folks. Whether you agree with his politics or not, I think we should be able to recognize that any actor who puts himself on the front lines during these tragedies, when he does not have to, should be able to say whatever he wants at an awards show! If you did not agree, you and I are on totally different planets. Unless you feel an actor has no right to risk their physical well-being to try and help people during a tragedy as well.
I realize that what I say probably will not change your mind. But I just feel it needs to be said.
With that said, I just want to focus on Sean Penn’s body of work as an actor. Which has been phenomenal.
His first feature role in a film was his portrayal of Alex Dwyer in Taps, and he has been screen gold ever since. He was won two Oscars for his roles in Mystic River and Milk, respectively. But his career runs much deeper than that. Here are my five personal favorite roles played by Sean Penn, from five to one.
5. Bad Boys- Mick O’ Brien (1982): This may be the lesser-known, Bad Boys, but it is the far superior film. Sean plays a kid from Chicago who is on the wrong side of the streets and ends up fighting for his life in reform school. A strong cast that includes a young Ally Sheedy, and Esai Morales, as the unforgettable Paco Moreno. Not only a great role from Penn but a great film directed by Rick Rosenthal.
4. The Falcon and the Snowman- Daulton Lee (1985): An underrated 80s classic. Sean Penn stills every scene that he is in, which he almost always does. Sean usually always picks smart scripts to sick his teeth into as well. This film is based on a true story and is adapted well. Falcon also has the benefit of John Schlesinger’s crackling directing prowess, as well as a great cast that includes Timothy Hutton, Pat Hingle, Joyce Van Patten, Dorian Harewood, and Chris Makepeace.
3. Sweet and Lowdown- Emmet Ray (1999): Penn earned an Academy Nomination for his portrayal of a jazz guitarist in this Woody Allen vehicle. His facial expressions, while playing the guitar, is worth the price of admission alone. But, you also get Allen’s typical smart script, and a towering performance by Samantha Morton. This film is the reason why I love cinema.
2. Casualties of War- Sgt. Tony Meserve (1989): When talking about Penn’s portrayal of the young Sgt. in Vietnam, I could stop at, wow, and everyone who saw this film would understand. Just an absolute Tour De Force performance from Sean. How he did not earn an Oscar nomination for this role, baffles me until this day. Penn’s performance carries the film from start to finish. Admittedly, it is bothersome to watch and is not for everybody.
1. Mystic River- Jimmy Markum (2003): While I loved Milk, this is what I consider Penn’s signature performance (As I tend not to favor when actors play real-life people). Jimmy Markum was all Penn, and one of the most memorable Oscar-winning performances ever. ‘Is that my daughter in there?!!!!’ You know you have done something extraordinary when you stand out so immensely in a stellar cast. With all due respect to Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Gay Harden, Laura Linney, Kevin Chapman, and Emmy Rossum, this film drags when Jimmy Markum is not on the screen.
This is just my personal favorite list of, what I think is, one of the most unique talents in pop culture history. Sean Penn’s body of work is so thick, some of you might replace these five films with five others, and I would understand perfectly.
What are your five favorites?