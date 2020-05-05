Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Trump is Like Lincoln Like Hitler is Mother Teresa of the Nazi Party
Dear Editor,
To see Trump yesterday compare himself to Lincoln is like saying Hitler was Mother Teresa of the Nazi Party! His insanity and narcissism are beyond comprehension. Please all Americans with even any semblance of a brain, vote for Joe Biden on November 3rd. He may not be perfect, but next to Trump, he is the FDR of our time!
Tess P.
Warrick, RI
I’ll Take Richard Nixon Over Donald Trump
MR Editor,
Thanks for the chance to voice my opinion in your “Letters to the Editor” column. I have voted in every presidential election since Nixon won in 68. My choices have been for both Democrats and Republicans in those elections. I have no issue voting across party lines though I am a lifelong Democrat. There have been strong and weak candidates on both sides in those years.
Men that didn’t always measure up, but I will say this. All of them including Nixon, were better than Trump on his best day and I am still waiting for that day. Nixon embarrassed himself with his Watergate debacle, but not the country. Trump daily, embarrasses us around the world to the point, even our longtime allies want nothing to do with us. Biden may not be the best Democratic nominee we had, but he is by far more qualified than Trump ever was and his VP pick will be very important.
Barry F.
Stafford, VA
Trump/Pence Hate the LGBTQ Community
Dear Editor,
Have you noticed in the 3 ½ years both Trump and Pence have been in office the LGBTQ community has not come up for anything other than Pence’s wife Karen works at a school that doesn’t allow gay children to attend? I am a proud member of the LGBTQ community and I will be voting for Biden. We have a better chance with him than we will ever have with Trump/Pence! (Editor note: Yes, I have Lady X. and no member of the LGBTQ community should ever cast a vote for Trump/Pence!)
Lady X.
Washington, DC
Trump Vs Biden Debates Will Be A Hoot
“Bad” Brad,
I saw you handicap your fight pick last week when person asked you in their “Letters to the Editor” who win between Trump Vs Biden in a boxing match? Brother, you were spot on. Have you seen Donnie lately sucking for air just to read half of sheet of prepared text? The debates if they even happen, are going to be a hoot! Please Donnie don’t back out.
Rob N.
Hagerstown, MD
