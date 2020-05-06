Ladies and gentlemen:
The following (top) four pieces, which were condensed from Huff Post by Holly Thomas, are presented for your attention and enjoyment below.
Each, standing alone, is a perfect example of a horrible example of the vileness, the viciousness, the total and absolute incompetence of the huckster, the liar, the scoundrel, the lowlife, the phony-baloney (don’t be offended—those are his positive qualities) who currently inhabits the White House and who disgraces it and embarrasses the American people every time he enters it and every time he opens his mouth or sends a tweet.
Following the four items below I will comment on an item which was sent to me from another list but because I promised the sender that I would refrain from including names, said names (of both list and people) are omitted to protect the guilty.
By Holly Thomas
Tuesday, May 5
WHITE HOUSE BLOCKS CORONAVIRUS TEAM FROM TESTIFYING
The White House has reportedly blocked members of its coronavirus task force from appearing before congressional lawmakers without the express approval of President Donald Trump’s top deputy. The Trump administration sent a memo to congressional committees saying task force officials were under an “extraordinary” demand as the nation reels from the ongoing pandemic and said it was “reasonable” that they not appear at any hearings. Only White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may give them special dispensation to do so. [HuffPost]
3,000 DEATHS A DAY BY JUNE A startling new projection presented by the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows a possible COVID-19 toll surge to 200,000 cases and 3,000 deaths daily by June 1. The predicted death toll increase — a 70% jump from the current daily average of 1,750 — comes as dozens of states begin to drop strict social distancing requirements and open businesses to workers and customers at Trump’s urging. [HuffPost]
CHINA FACES RISING GLOBAL BACKLASH An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation. The report, presented early last month by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including President Xi Jinping, concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. As a result, China apparently needs to be prepared in a worst-case scenario for armed confrontation between the two global powers. [Reuters]
FAUCI SCOFFS AT TRUMP’S VIRUS LAB ESCAPE MYTH Dr. Anthony Fauci told National Geographic there’s no solid evidence of a conspiracy theory promoted by Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab and escaped. The infectious disease expert said leading biologists say all the evidence shows the virus evolved in animals and jumped from bats to humans in the wild — findings supported by the World Health Organization and U.S.-allied intelligence agencies. [HuffPost]
From H. S. V.:
A friend sent me some interesting material from another list. It seems that a member of that group related several events that had occurred in a supermarket in which a not inconsiderable number of shoppers were wearing their face masks (that store requires all those entering to have face masks on, but, as you will see, does not enforce them being worn properly) either below the nose (which is inane, as that is what most of us breath through and where, when we sneeze, no small amount of effluent exits our body from) or below both the mouth and the nose. The writer of that event went on to relate that a number of employees were also improperly masked and upon relating the information to management, he was either ignored or brushed aside.
He then went on to state the importance of wearing said protective coverings and being safe and noted that the actions of the governors of South Dakota, Georgia and several other states in “opening” their states were utterly shameful but the comment of the writer that I loved the most was when he opined that the fact that the stupidity of that totally irresponsible action was proof that there were yokels, hillbillies, crackers and rednecks throughout the country, not just in the south.
One of the women on said list or group or whatever the proper term is, she a known conservative (which would automatically indicate that she is fervently opposed to anything that smacks of or even feels like it is “politically correct”) went utterly ballistic because she lives in one of the states mentioned as abandoning safety measures and became near hysterical over the use of the word “hillbilly.”
My friend then told me (wrote me) that she went ballistic, stated that she was horrified (or some such adjective) over the use of the term and went on to include a Merriam—Webster definition. When I read all of that I laughed gleefully, for where else can we or could we or would we or do we find some utterly hypocritical equine manure, especially coming from a true hater of anything smacking of or resembling politically correct. Suffice to say—and end of (this) story (one more to go)—there is nothing worse than a far right wing hypocrite, the rejoinder to that comment, though, being the logical question of “when dealing with the far right, is there anything else but their total and absolute hypocrisy about anything and everything that they support as opposed to anything they disagree with?” In other words they have the right to do and say anything they like, but you, dear readers, do not even have the right to disagree without being accused of ranting or diatribing or, even worse, which is their wont, being physically threatened.
And that leads to our closing comment for this round: I would hope and trust that, by now, you have seen the horror story of the lowlife scumbag in Michigan family, who, upon learning that their daughter could not enter a Family Dollar store without the proper face mask on, left said store, went and got his gun, came up behind the security guard and blew his brains out. While I am horrified, dismayed, disgusted and distressed, I am certainly not surprised for that and those kinds and types of actions have been enabled and, yes, even though you may disagree, approved of by not just the NRA and its rabid, nazi-loving KKK outfits wearing hoodlums, but, also the jackass in the White House.* (They have arrested him and warrants are out for the son and daughter, all being charged with first degree murder.)
*Remember, the jackass in the White House is the person who, following the march in Charlottesville, Virginia, stated clearly that “there were fine people on both sides.
Oh really, you piece of human detritus. In my book fine people don’t wear KKK robes or swastiks on their arms or carry signs denouncing people of color and Jews. But, to Trump, that is perfectly acceptable, and, once again, he is the absolute enabler of that kind of disgrace to America.
