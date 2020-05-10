Legendary American singer, songwriter and rock and roll musician Little Richard, died May 9, 2020 of bone cancer, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 87.
Richard Wayne Penniman, AKA, Little Richard, was an influential figure in popular music and culture since the mid-1950s to numerous singers and musicians across genres from rock to hip hop and rhythm and blues.
Penniman released over 30 studio and compilation albums and hit records. The record he is best known for is Tutti Frutti, recorded in 1955 and became his first major hit, crossing over to the pop charts in both the United States. Some of his other hits include Good Golly, Miss Molly, Lucille, Long Tall Sally, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Keep A-Knockin, Baby Face, Send Me Some Lovin’, The Girl Can’t Help It, Slippin’ and Slidin’, Rip It Up, By the Light of the Silvery Moon, Hound Dog and She’s Got It.
Penniman was honored by several associations for his contributions to the music industry. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986; he was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993; he was inducted into the NAACP Image Award Hall of Fame; an American Musical Award of Merit in 1997; and a Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Little Richard’s Family in their time of grief…Contact the Feature Writers