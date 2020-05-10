Roy Horn (born Uwe Ludwig), one half of the German-American magician act Siegfried & Roy, died May 8, 2020, from complications from COVID-19, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 75.
Prior to forming the legendary magician act, Horn worked as a waiter on the cruise ship Bremen. It was there when he met Siegfried Fischbacher and launched his performance career. The duo was known worldwide for their appearances with white lions and white tigers. In 2003, Roy suffered major injuries when one of the tigers attacked him, biting into his neck, severing his spine and severely injuring parts of his body, permanently impairing his motor and verbal abilities.
Roy also suffered a stroke. As Horn was being transported to the hospital, Roy expressed his concern for the cat, asking no harm be brought to him. In August 2004, after Horn’s condition improved. By 2006, Horn was talking and walking with assistance from Fischbacher.
Horn made film and television appearances in productions including OCEANS ELEVEN (2001), SIEGFRIED & ROY: THE MAGIC BOX (1999), VEGAS VACATION (1997), FATHER OF THE PRIDE (2004) and SIEGFRIED & ROY: THE MAGIC RETURNS (2009). Horn and Fischbacher retired from show business on April 23, 2010.
Upon Horn’s death, Fischbacher stated that “the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Horn Family in their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers