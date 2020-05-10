Beloved R&B singer who found success in the 70’s and 80’s in the music world with hits like “Tonight Is The Night Part 1 & 2”, “Clean Up Woman” “No Pain No Gain” and “After The Pain” has passed away at the age of 66. Her niece confirmed the passing. No cause of death has been reported as of yet. For me, Betty was part of the soundtrack of my youth. Wright, whom some in the music industry called one of the most underrated singers of her time, was recently honored on TV One’s, “Unsung.”
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Wright family in their time of grief.