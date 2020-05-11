Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Forget Covid-19 For a Minute – We Have An Even Longer Lasting Virus Trump/Pence- 2020
MR Berkwitt,
Followed you on Twitter and saw the chance to have my voice heard in your “Letters to the Editor” column on Ringside Report. I am so tired of Trump I don’t know where to put my anger. It’s one thing to not know a damn thing, but it is another to be so arrogant and vile daily in your dealings with people from the most powerful office in the world. Look, if I sit here and tell you Joe Biden is our savior, I would be lying. I wanted Bernie Sanders, but I also know that is not going to happen and we all must vote for Joe to get this virus Trump/Pence-2020 out of the Oval Office. Thanks for allowing me to speak my mind in your column.
Ted J.
Woodbridge, VA
Trump Lies
Dear Editor,
I am going bat shit crazy with this stay at home order. However, I am not going to let this get me sick because Donnie boy wants to win an election in November by forcing open the country even if he says he is not doing that. Key rule. Whatever Trump says, it always the opposite! That’s one of his narcissistic traits!
Diane K.
Brooklyn, New York
Dems Are Butt Hurt Because Killary Clinton Lost In 2016
Editor,
Those Dems are just butt hurt because Killary lost in 2016. Get over it and vote Trump/Pence 2020 and build that fence! (Editor note: Please tell all your buddies equally as smart as you are to write in! Letters like this help get Biden elected!)
William B.
Augusta GA
Trump Is Not A Human Being
Dear Editor,
More than ever with the racial tension in our country that was here before Trump took office, but he has escalated, we need a clam force in the Oval Office and that is Joe Biden. He has empathy, compassion and has his flaws too. However, he is totally experienced in government and Trump’s shiny object for his supporters who voted him of he isn’t a politician has worn off. No, he is not a politician nor a human being.
Mary P.
Portsmouth, VA
