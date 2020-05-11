What I love about Bruce Springsteen, other than the obvious, is that he seems to have the correct pulse on just about every subject. Indeed, we will leave Bruce’s politics out of it. For now. The influential songwriter from New Jersey also seems to have a penchant for indulging in pop culture. It is no secret to Springsteen fanatics that film has influenced many of his classic songs. Conversely, Bruce’s one of a kind songwriting has influenced film just the same.
Films such as Copland, Jerry Maguire, No Looking Back, Ready Player One, High Fidelity, and countless others, have enriched their vision with the benefit of Springsteen’s musical genius. Blinded By The Light, is a movie about a book written by a gigantic Springsteen fan. Yet, there have not been many movies based on an actual Bruce Springsteen song. The Indian Runner (1991), which was written and directed by Sean Penn-yes, that Sean Penn-is the only example that I could find. There should be many more.
Penn’s underrated film was based directly on the Bruce Springsteen track, Highway Patrolman. A powerful song from the Nebraska album. If you are familiar with the tracks of Nebraska, every track will make a great film. Or at least has great potential to do so.
If you had your choice to either make or simply view, another movie based on a Springsteen song what would you choose? Here are five that come to mind for me.
1. Johnny 99- A tale of a man who could not live up to the financial burden of the American Dream, and, as a result, resorts to unthinkable violence. Any screenwriter/director worth their salt could get at least two hours out of this gem.
2. Pink Cadillac- Most choices from Springsteen’s catalog would take on a dark tone. But here is one Springsteen song where I can envision a lighter comedy. Of course, the environmental issues addressed in the song should also be included. There was already a movie with this title, but I do not think it had anything to do with the subject matter of the Springsteen song.
3. Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)- This is another Springsteen track that could take on a lighter, comedic tone. With that said, it could also be interpreted with much more heavy lifting. As there is nothing light about a young female being held by the constraints of her strict parents. When Bruce wrote, ‘Someday we’ll look back on this, and it will all seem funny,’ it tells me he would like the more serious approach to the subject matter in the song. As seems, it takes on a different meaning than ‘be funny’.
4. Wages of Sin- A lesser-known Springsteen song, but one of his best. When I watched the film, Marriage Story, I thought of this song. With that said, Bruce’s tale of a broken relationship runs even more profound than the tale of the Barber’s. This is one I would like to write myself one day.
5. Wild Billy’s Circus Story- Bruce clearly has a fascination with the circus, magic, and mystical entities. A film based around this song could cover them all. I chose this song because Wild Billy is one song in the Springsteen catalog that I feel does not get much respect. In fact, it gets very disrespected in some circles.
I could go on, but I would like to hear what are some of your choices? Moonlight Motel, anyone?
The other thing to consider when discussing this topic is what the legal ramifications behind it are? I know Bruce is very protective of his music-you never see his songs in a commercial-so, would permission be needed to pursue such a project? If so, how do you get it? I am sure Sean Penn had no issues with contacting Bruce for permission, but how would an unknown pursue it? Indian Runner did not use the song title that it was based on either, more food for thought.
But we should never let legal ramifications get in the way of our imagination.
