Gerald Isaac Stiller, and American comedian and actor and father to actor Ben Stiller died May 11, 2020, in Manhattan, New York, of natural causes. He was 92.
Born on June 8, 1927, the New York native attended Syracuse University, earning a degree in Speech and Drama in 1950. He also studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village. In 1953 he met actor-comedian Anne Meara and married in 1954 and became a successful comedy team during the 1960s and 1970s. Stiller and Meara were married for 60 years until her death in May 2015.
With over 100 TV and film credits, Stiller is widely known for his roles of Frank Costanza, father of George Costanza on the long-running sitcom SEINFELD (1993) and as Arthur Spooner on THE KING OF QUEENS (1998). His other credits include THE DEFENDERS (1961), THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW (1948), THE COURTSHIP OF EDDIE’S FATHER (1969), THE PAUL LYNDE SHOW (1972), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969), AIRPORT 1975 (1974), PHYLLIS (1975), PRIVATE BENJAMIN (1981), HART TO HART (1979), SIMON & SIMON (1981), ARCHIE BUNKER’S PLACE (1979), ALICE (1976), THE LOVE BOAT (1977), TRAPPER JOHN, M.D. (1979), THE EQUALIZER (1985), TALES FROM THE DARKSIDE (1983), HOT PURSUIT (1987), HAIRSPRAY (1988), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984), L.A. LAW (1986), IN THE HEAT IF THE NIGHT (1988), HOMICIDE:LIVE ON THE STREET (1993), LAW & ORDER (1990), TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL (1994), ZOOLANDER (2001), SERVING SARA (2002), SEX AND THE CITY (1998), ANCHORMAN:THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY (2004), THE HEARTBREAK KID (2007), HAIRSPRAY (2007), THE GOOD WIFE (2009), and ZOOLANDER 2 (2016).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Jerry Stiller's Family in their time of grief.