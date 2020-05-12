Professor Marya Sherron joins the writing team at Ringside Report. On behalf of the entire team, we welcome her aboard.
(Publisher note: On March 26, 2020, Debbie and I were watching Cuomo Prime Time when a story came on about Kious Kelly who was a nurse at New York City’s Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he worked treating other victims of the Coronavirus. He had lost his life doing it on March 24, 2020.
Kelly was the first responder in the state of New York to pass away from Covid-19. His sister Marya Sherron was on the show talking about her beloved brother Kious. As I watched this story, I was in tears. That led me to reach out to Marya and send my condolences.
Not only did I find out we share a lot of the same causes, but she also loves to write. Lightbulb goes off as it always does in my head. Offer her a position on Ringside Report. The rest is as we say, history…
Kious I never met you my brother, but I want to thank you for all you did as a HERO on the frontlines to save other human beings in my beloved state of New York. You will never be forgotten! Now through your sister Marya, I will ensure that her voice is always heard through her work on Ringside Report. RIP)