Greetings, all.
I do not know if our wonderful Publisher, Mr. Berkwitt, approves of commentary two days in a row, but, and hopefully, he will approve the below, which I wrote in reply to a comment made to me (and several others) on a personal level, and I have, therefore, respecting those individual’s privacy, removed all names so that you will see, first the comment that caused me to respond to it, and then said response from me. Please enjoy.
The following is the initial comment:
“(Name removed) says he is a “great” president. Why are you all so critical of Trump?”
(The above was a sarcastic comment by the person who sent it to me; he in complete disagreement with the person who sent said comment to him)
My reply, sent to the noted but unnamed individuals in that group, follows:
Unnamed person is entitled to his opinion.
However, it is obvious that, in dealing with the degenerate, corrupt, philandering, tax dodging, lowlife, thieving coward and traitor in the White House and his anal-orifice licking minions, supplicants and lackeys, the rest of us, who KNOW that the terms “fake news” and “alternative facts” are complete crocks of equine feces, recognize that opinions are like assholes and everybody has and is entitled to at least one, and, noting that, it is important to further note that we deal ONLY in truth and facts but not opinions, and the FACTS are clear:
Trump, who is all of those things stated above, as well as being a contractor and employee screwing, five phony bankruptcies-taking, five phony deferments-taking LIAR is a calumnious, narcissistic, megalomaniacal, psychopathic sociopath, and those, my friends are FACTS, not one of them being an opinion. That, of course, is the difference between “them” (including OAN and Faux Noise) and “us” and I have noted that, each time, I lay out, as I did here, who Trump really is, our former friends who cling to the sad debacality of being Republicans never, ever rebut any of those words, choosing instead to try to bring up the Clintons or Mr. Obama or George Soros or anybody else who not only is not in office, but who has nothing to do with and no relationship to the current horror, which is truly a “Nightmare on Elm Street” (except that Elm Street is now Pennsylvania Avenue).
As somebody else wrote, those people simply cannot bring themselves to admit that the disgusting excuse for a human being that they have been blindly supporting is, indeed, all of the things factually stated above (NOT “opinion” and NOT “fake news”) and they have gone so far “down the rabbit hole” that they have reached a point in their lives of, having lost their man- or womanhood in terms of no longer having any sense of ethics or decency left, and having lost—as Trump, Pence, Barr et al have—anything even faintly reminiscent of a moral compass they can no longer and are completely unable to—as a man or a woman—stand up and say, “you are correct, and I was wrong.”
We are correct and they are wrong and Trump has done more to destroy this country than Reagan and Bush combined. Although they were terribly mediocre presidents, neither of them was vicious, mean-spirited, hateful and filled with a lust for revenge against any imagined or imaginary slights or perceived hurts. Trump is, and that is among the many, many, many things that makes him as a person and his term in the White House a total and complete disaster, and that is a FACT, not an opinion.
