In just hearing the passing of former baseball player and general manager Bob Watson, at the age of 74, I became very sad. As an avid Yankees fan, Mr. Watson is a major contributor to fond memories of mine.
First, as a Yankee first baseman, Bob was a major cog for the pennant-winning 1981 team. Watson hit a big home run in the first game of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Watson hit two home runs in that series, batted .318 and drove in seven RBIs in six games, to lead the team. If the rest of the Yankees bats were as potent, they might have won that World Series.
Years later, Bob Watson was a successful General Manager for the Yankees, winning the World Series in that position in 1996. I know for a fact that it was the heavy lifting of Bob Watson that led to many vital moves to help the Yankees win in 1996 and beyond.
As a player, Watson was an accomplished All-Star for the Houston Astros before he put on the pinstripes in 1980. He finished his career with a superb batting average of .295. Watson was also a successful batting coach in the eighties.
Today, Bob Watson leaves this world, due to kidney disease is what official reports have indicated. Bob Watson will be missed and will always be remembered. A solid baseball player, and a very respectable baseball man.
Thanks for the memories.Contact the management team