As some of you might have seen, the attorney general, Bill Barr, Trump’s toady, lackey and tongue massager of his behind has stated quite clearly that, even though his boss wants an investigation of both Mr. Obama and Mr. Biden relative to the (as Trump has stated) “Russian interference hoax,” which was, in actuality, a non-hoax which Trump was up to his ears in colluding and collaborating with Vladmir Putin, said Barr has now come forth and with the first decent thing that he has ever done, has stated clearly that he has no plans to investigate either Mr. Obama or Mr. Biden. I am certain that he will shortly be the target of the unending rage of the most psychotic president—and one of the most psychotic people—in American history, who Trump will certainly go after. (Remember, the orange haired orangutan in the White House has never hesitated to throw anybody “under the bus” for any reason or because of any slight, real or imagined, no matter how minimal, immaterial or totally ludicrous that imagined slight might have been.)
But that is not the thrust of today’s column.
Indeed, I would imagine (in this world we can no longer say or write “I am certain” because of the incredibly large number of Americans who have become members of the Trumpcult and who, if he gave the order, would certainly drink the Jim Jones Jonestown Kool-Aid; in other words, the huge number of nitwits and numbskulls in this country) that many (perhaps most) of you have seen the news stories and/or read the articles dealing with the fact (please note that word—FACT—as in truth, not “fake news” or an “alternative fact,” neither of which is actual or factual) that President FF Von Clownstick aka Trump, has stated publicly that he is now ingesting Hydroxychloroquine, and, frankly, I am very pleased to learn that he is doing so—IF, indeed, he is actually doing what he stated he is doing. However, I truly believe that he is, as is his wont and unending modus operandi, lying through his yellow teeth.
Here’s why: As big a moron and as vile and foul a human being as he is, he is still politically adept, a true and complete manipulator of truth and facts, and I am stating unequivocally, that he is lying about this as he does about everything else. “But, Mr. Villard, why would you accuse him of prevaricating,” you ask, and the answer is simple:
The liar—Trump—who is an absolute master of the art of calumnious deception (artful lying) is, remember, an investor in the company which makes Hydroxychloroquine AND the family which owns said company donated a huge amount of money to the Trump campaign(s). Are you beginning to see the light?
Remember, those facts came out almost immediately after Donny told the country to take that drug (which, yes, is an anti-malarial and apparently can be beneficial in terms of helping the body fight one or two other diseases, but is absolutely NOT effective against the Covid-19) and now, in his truly evil and totally twisted sick mind, he has figured out that he can reap enormous financial rewards if he makes a statement as crazy as that. And why and how would that be, you might ask, and the answer is simple.
The Trumpcult ninnies, nitwits and numbskulls, the “fine people” (according to Trump) who wore swastikas and KKK robes at the Charlottesville march, the NOT-wonderful Americans who shot and killed the young black man who was jogging in Georgia or who publicly stated that “he had it coming” and the rest of the damn fools who are still, with all the horrors that Trump and his family have created and been responsible for, will rationalize that, if taking that drug is good enough for him, “it is good enough for me,” and, stupid as they are, they will do so.
But our readers are the furthest thing from stupid, being, in fact, thoughtful and questioning individuals, hence I would imagine that many of you recognize that with Trump coming out with the total and complete lie that he is taking the drug, those damn fools will demand that they be allowed to ingest it, also, and, therefore, sales of the drug will “skyrocket,” which means, of course, huge profits for the company that Trump invested in and of which the owner donated huge amounts of money to the Trump campaigns. Get it? I sure hope so and I hope that you will now read the below, coming directly from the BBC:
Coronavirus: Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine
BBC May 19, 2020
Trump says he is taking unproven drug for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, despite public health officials warning it may be unsafe.
Speaking at the White House, he told reporters he started taking the malaria and lupus medication recently.
“I’m taking it for about a week and a half now and I’m still here, I’m still here,” was his surprise announcement.
There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight coronavirus, and regulators warn the drug may cause heart problems.
What did Trump say?
The 73-year-old president was hosting a meeting devoted to the struggling restaurant industry on Monday, when he caught reporters unawares by revealing he was taking the drug.
“You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it, the frontline workers, many, many are taking it,” he told reporters. “I happen to be taking it.”
Asked what was his evidence of hydroxychloroquine’s positive benefits, Mr Trump said: “Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it.”
What’s known about anti-malarial drugs and Covid-19?
The unproven ‘corona drug’ US is threatening India for Coronavirus: Where are cases still rising?
He added: “I’ve heard a lot of good stories [about hydroxychloroquine] and if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right I’m not going to get hurt by it.”
Though some people in the White House have tested positive for coronavirus, the president said again on Monday he had “zero symptoms” and was being tested frequently.
He added that he had been taking a daily zinc supplement and received a single dose of azithromycin, an antibiotic meant to prevent infection.
When asked whether the White House physician had recommended he start taking the disputed remedy, Mr Trump said he himself had requested it.
Dr Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a statement issued through the White House later on Monday that Mr Trump was in “very good health” and “symptom-free”.
The US Navy officer added: “After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
From H. S. V.:
The only thing Trump knows how to do, besides philandering, whore mongering, screwing of contractors and employees, taking phony bankruptcies, tax dodging and taking five phony deferments, is LIE, and I must call your attention to the following paragraphs in the above story in which he is out-and-out lying, starting from the top: paragraphs numbers 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. The ONLY factual paragraphs are numbers four and five, which are,
Paragraph Four: “There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight coronavirus, and regulators warn the drug may cause heart problems.”
Paragraph Five: “What did Trump say?”
The remainder, including the lie reputedly coming from Dr. Sean Conley, should show the world what a degenerate sleaze the President of the United States is. And if you don’t think that he will try to delay or “suspend the election until the current emergency has passed,” which is what both Steven Colbert and Bill Maher have been saying for months, then, frankly, I think you’ve got another thing coming. Remember, when Hitler convinced the President of the Reich to “suspend constitutional forms for the duration of the emergency” in 1933, said “emergency” didn’t end until crazy ‘dolf and his nutcase wife killed themselves in the bunker below Berlin a day or two before the Russians took the city, and that, dear friends and readers, was 12 years later. We must not allow that to happen here.
