Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
2016 Presidential Election Produced the Worst President Ever
Dear Editor,
Nov 17, 2016
Last week, America elected a president who, while on a national radio
show years ago, said it was ok for the show host to refer to his (the
guest’s) daughter as “a piece of ass.” What a terrible example for our
young people.
Last week, America elected a president who disrespected immigrants. My
Italian grandfather came here as a boy, became a US citizen, and spent
decades working in the coal mines of western Maryland. Although he had
no formal schooling, he spoke English better than the
president-elect’s wife.
Our incoming first lady perjured herself when she stated she had a
degree in architecture, a personal insult to those of us who spent
four years of our lives obtaining a college education. Of my Italian
grandfather’s seven grandchildren, I am the only granddaughter and the
only one with a four-year degree. This incoming first lady added
another “credit” to her resume when she plagiarized parts of a speech
originally given by our current first lady, a graduate of Princeton
and Harvard, an African-American.
Last week, America elected a president who chastised veterans. My dad,
the first high school graduate of his family, served in WWII in North
Africa, Italy, and France. When my son and I laid him to rest with
full military rites on a West Virginia mountain across the Maryland
state line, the sound of “Taps” across the land in the bright sunshine
tore my heart in two, but I was never more proud to be an American.
The young soldier who presented me with the flag from my dad’s casket
had so many ribbons on his chest that I couldn’t count them. I love
you, Pop, and I’ll see ya.
Last week, America elected a president whose inexcusable, cruel, and
horrific statements are too many to list. But maybe…just maybe…the
passage of time will heal the damage he has done.
I will let no one, regardless of who they are or what position they
hold, tarnish the awesome and beautiful vision of America that is in
my grandsons’ eyes. They and their heritage deserve no less.
We love you, America…and we’ll see ya.
Betsy N.
Idaho Falls, ID
Republican Voting for Joe Biden
“Bad” Brad,
Long time reader of all your boxing interviews. For you to be brave enough to open up your platform for Americans so they can speak out about Trump and other problems in our country is a brave move for sure. Covid-19 has shown the underbelly of society and this evil wannabe dictator in the Oval Office, fuels them daily! I would be lying if I didn’t say I am a Republican, but this is not my party anymore. This November, I will vote in person or by mail for Joe Biden. Not the perfect candidate, but the one this country must have before we implode under Trump and his crooked administration. Be well buddy!
Barry B.
Davie, Florida
Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take It Anymore
Dear Editor,
This will be short, but I have to yell my lungs out! I CANNOT STAND DONALD TRUMP! Sorry for the all CAPS, but everyday is worse than the day before. November please come already. If I have to be carried to a polling location or the mailbox to send off my ballot, you can bet your bottom dollar I will go and Joe Biden has my vote.
Mike A.
Houston, Texas
“THE LIDDLE’EST PRESIDENT” He Is
Dear Editor,
I watched a recent show of yours where you reviewed the book “THE LIDDLE’EST PRESIDENT”. It is on my to purchase list because if as you said, it can bring a laugh or two or three, then I want it in my collection because the madness of Trump has to be equaled by the laughter of his ridiculous nonsense if only for a moment in time.
Stuart M.
Pompano Beach, FL
