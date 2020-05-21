Ladies and Gentlemen:
There is so much and there are so many “things” going on “as we speak” (write) in regard to the vile excuse for a human being in the White House that it is near impossible to keep up with. However, as one of Mr. Berkwitt’s columnists here on RSR, I think that the below must be brought forth, particularly in the light of how and why it came to be written.
A friend, who is on a limited number of participants private email list most kindly forwarded me the following after another member provided a contribution detailing and explaining what was going on regarding the attempts of the corrupt FAR right to defend the Trumpster.
The first person sent this: There is a full page ad in the WSJ titled “Fauci: 2nd Opinion.” It is by a far right conservative group asking for members of the medical profession to go to a web page and counter what Dr. Fauci has said about opening up everything. My research indicates that this a cooperative effort between the RNC and the WH village idiot. His campaign is going to be to burn and destroy his opponents with lies, conspiracy theories and contrived efforts to attack the character of everyone’s and every organization which is opposed to him. Dangerous for a man who has no character. But there are a core band of supporters who also have no character and vanishing bone spurs.
One of the pro-humpsters/scumsters/dumpsters/Trumpsters on that private list attempted, in the usual specious and totally without facts or truth manner, to defend the bum in the White House. A third person sent the following, being totally cynical and facetious: “How can you criticize Trump? Chaimyonkle (name changed to protect the guilty) says he is a GREAT president.”
While I am not a member of that list, my friend, who has requested anonymity, is a subscriber to RSR and a member of that list, and I trust that he will enjoy the below, which I hope and trust that all of you will read and take seriously, as things related to the subverter of decency and democracy in the White House have became that beyond serious.
As usual, gentlemen and ladies, nothing personal here, simply making statements of FACT.
Wishing you all good health. Be safe and if you truly believe in the orange haired orangutan in the White House then you need to prove what a loyal follower of his you are in the most simple way possible: take hydroxychloroquine in large doses and ingest as much disinfectant as you would like. However, in doing that I do respectfully suggest that you do the same at the same time with an equal amount of your favorite alcoholic beverage so that, by doing so, your death will be much less painful. (And be sure you shove a fluorescent or whatever light it was he said to use into your anus while you are doing it.)
Now, as a final tribute to truth, let me share the most important of all with you: Trump, that lying so and so, is NOT taking hydroxychloroquine, contrary to his bovine feces comment. “So,” you ask, “why did he say it?” And the answer, my friends is as simple as this: His stock in trade is LYING. And only LYING. He does not know how to do anything else, least of all to tell the truth, which he has, for a lifetime, become incapable of doing.
Therefore I want you to think about this: The only people who are going to take that drug, which is used as a legitimate treatment for malaria but which could be deadly if taken for Covid-19, are his lackeys, supplicants, flunkeys and members of his cult, which is all and the only thing that followers of Trump are, part of a cult. Again, why did he say it? BECAUSE THAT LYING, LOWLIFE, DEGENERATE SON OF A FEMALE DOG has invested close to a million dollars in the company that makes the drug—look it up if you doubt me—AND, as bad, the guy who owns the company donated well over a million dollars to the Trump campaign, and if you doubt that, again, look it up on snopes.com or just google it.
Be safe, all, and don’t drink the Jim Jones Jonestown Kool-Aid, which, when you support Trump, is exactly what you are doing.
Have your voice heard about ATT (All Things Trump) and write into “Letters to the Editor” by clicking HERE.Contact the Feature Writers