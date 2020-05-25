Dear readers:
As you well know, and as I have repeated a number of times, I will never take credit for something which I did not write, unlike a guy by the name of Posner or certain others whose stock in trade is plagiarism. That being noted, I want to make it clear that the below was sent to me by a correspondent friend and political ally who has made it clear that I am welcome to forward this to you but without revealing his identity, a request that I am certainly willing to honor. Please read the below, dealing with Memorial Day.
This memorial day is steeped in death and enveloped in grief.
Administrations fail because of stylistic (ideological) failure. That happens when more alert members of the administration are prompted to realize that the administration’s official ideology and style of government have become totally outmoded, obviously irrelevant and even criminal or completely ridiculous.
The village idiot currently in the White House meets all of the criteria for failure. The late Sen. Joseph McCarthy started a year long witch hunt by claiming to have a list of 205 names of known communists in the State Department. It turned out after all the character assassinations were over, that he never had such a list and never actually named anyone. This is similar to Trump’s assertions, conspiracy theories, and lies for which there is no evidence.
Trump’s ramblings about the Covid 19 crisis make him a public health hazard. He decries the science, counters one of the world’s top immunologists, and substitutes his own ridiculous theories and conspiracies that this a hoax, a Democratic Party conspiratorial attempt to unseat him.
We are currently at 98,466 deaths in the US which is not a hoax. Trump is the hoax. He portrays himself as a President and the leader of the free world when, in reality, he is the village idiot.
Trump has no plan beyond opening state economies while completely and totally disregarding the science and data as deaths rapidly approaching 100,000 in the US. He demonstrates no concern for governing and life. Its all about being able to campaign in large forums, insulting his opponents, blaming his predecessors from Washington to Obama for his failures and absence of leadership. He threatens governors to do what he wants them to do to make him look strong but has no authority to do so.
The extent of the harm his incompetence has caused is only now starting to become obvious. His incompetence is an indictment of his administration’s willful neglect of its citizens during a pandemic.
This Memorial Day we are a nation enveloped in death. As we reflect on the service members who sacrificed their lives in wars, we will also mourn all who were sacrificed by the Trump administration’s arrogance, stupidity, and rancid politics during this pandemic.
Memorializing the dead from Covid 19 allows us to recognize that there was a significant loss, and marks a spot in history where something dramatic happened that created a shift in our understanding of the world. It is an opportunity to rediscover who we are as individuals and as a nation.
Our grief expands as the administration offers us nothing but indifference and erasure of the facts.
It is our duty in respect to our service members and victims of Covid 19 to fully prosecute the case for a change at the ballot box.
This election is not a referendum on Joe Biden. It is a referendum on Trump and his incompetence, arrogance and disregard for the truth. It is for the soul of America.
