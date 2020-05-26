Compiled by “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Who’s Leading Our Country?
Dear Editor,
As I lay laden with cancer, I obtained an FBI FOIA file compiled on my grandfather from the Mississippi Sovereignty Commission files. It took 2 weeks crying thru tears to read it. My grandfather, a WW1 veteran and retired railroad worker, staunch disciplinary, truth teller,
independent, and fearless was ridicule by some in his race because of lies told by White supremacist and those sworn to protect us. His home bombed twice, I still see him and my grandmother, her night gown flowing in the frigid cold wind as they run to escape the flames.
They survived, no one held accountable.
Their white neighbor a suspect. I got this FOIA file at the time President Barack Obama was campaigning for the White House. He won and I prayed for his and his family’s safety. It’s election time 2016. I’m in another cancer battle optimistic and scared but refusing to let bitterness define me. Looking at the field of candidates for 2016, listening to all the propaganda and dog whistles I determined that like my grandfather, Hillary Clinton’s campaign was riddled with many alternative facts.
I viewed her as brave, strong, qualified, and fair. I voted for her and yes I wept when she lost because I felt America had been cheated. Never in my wildest imagination did I think Donald Trump’s presidency would introduce me to conditions worse than Jim Crow where democracy was at least pretended once news of oppression reached the highest office in the land. It’s 2020 an election year, cancer remission for me, and with all the strength that I have, I’ll do what I can to encourage all whom I know to vote Joe Biden for president in 2020. I don’t believe he can be worse than what we have even with a possibly flawed voting record on some issues and mistakes/errors in judgement he like all of us have made, He’s the better candidate. (Editor note: Mrs W., I was so moved by your letter. Thank you for sharing it. I am glad your cancer is in remission. I am on your side about Joe Biden! Write in anytime…)
Billie W.
Jackson, MS
Donald J. Trump Is A Modern-Day Adolf Hitler
Dear Editor,
My grandson Eli follows you on Twitter and he told me you would be the one to get my message out to the world about the evil of Trump and his presidency! My dad was in a Concentration Camp in Nazi Germany. He escaped the gas chamber, which not many he personally knew, did. If Trump had his way, he would have gas chambers too. People that didn’t’ subscribe to his doctrine, would be put in them. I believe this with every fiber of my soul. We must at all costs, vote him out of the White House and Joe Biden in. If this doesn’t happen, you are going see even worse things in this country. My heart aches daily with the thought of four more years of this evil dissident in the Oval Office! (Editor note: MR S. as I was moved with Mrs W.’s email, I am equally by yours. Thank you for sending it. Your voice matters to me and now, the rest of the world will hear it too. Write in anytime…)
Morris S.
Passaic New Jersey
MR Editor,
When I saw BrooklynDad_Defiant! say to follow you on Twitter, I was on it! Over the last day or so, I have read your tweets and thoughts twice. I then googled you and found out much more. You sir, are the real deal. Many talk the talk, but you walk the walk. We need more of you! Please don’t stop fighting, speaking out and making a difference. The resistance will get Trump out by voting in record numbers this November. Then we all will celebrate together. (Editor note: Marie, thank you so much for the kind words, but thank you just as much. We are all in this fight together. Write in anytime…)
Marie P.
North Miami, Florida
Joe Biden Needs To Pick Elizabeth Warren
Dear Editor,
Joe Biden is my man. Now for his VP pick, I want to see Elizabeth Warren. She has the guts to stand up to all in the evils out there. (Editor note: Great choice, but for me personally, anyone he picks in the strong group of women mentioned by his campaign, works for me. Write in anytime…)
Pattie W.
Akron, Ohio
