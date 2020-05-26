It’s not all the time that we have our lives ironed out. Sometimes you lose money whilst playing casino online games. And that can surely kill your mood which is not a good thing after all. Sometimes we aimlessly scroll on Netflix looking for something that can cheer up our mood but we tend to find nothing that will sooth us.
But if you are looking for a one good thriller movie that is fast-paced, something that will keep you at the edge of your seat. You really need to check some of the movies we have lined up for you to get rid of your boredom.
About Time – 2013
Not all that is new can be interesting but sometimes old is golden and it will offer you the best moments. About Time is one of the good movies that will give you the best mood that you have been looking for. This movie will make you realise how good life is despite all the difficulties that you might going through.
Even though About Time is an old movie. It is there to lift up your mood. The movie will make you realise how grateful you should be even though things might not be going your way. You are able to find this movie on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – 2003
You have watched this movie a million times and there is a reason why you keep on watching it. Even though the movie is from way back its way impossible to get rid of just like that. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is available for you on Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.
Lion -2016
Let’s first start by giving you a Warning on this one. It’s one of the movies that will give you a teardrop. Its an Indian story about an orphan who was adopted by an Australian family. Years later he got on a mission to look for his parents. And what he have were memories to guide him on this mission.