By David “The Journeyman” Vaught
Let’s take a look back at an old school boxer who is sometimes left out when talking about the greats of yesteryear. Known as “The Old Master, Joe Gans was the first African American to win a world title. He reigned from 1902 to 1908 as the lightweight champion of the world. Gans, like many fighters in his day, is known to have fought several times a week and even have multiple bouts in a single day. His record, according to Boxrec, is 145-10-16,100 KO’s but the true numbers have been lost to history.
Nat Fleischer, founder of Ring Magazine, once rated Gans the greatest lightweight boxer of all time. He defended his title thirteen times and amassed a total of 100 wins by Knockout. One of his notable victories came on September 3rd, 1906 when he defeated “Battling” Nelson in a grueling 42 round bout. The fight was later commemorated with a historic memorial.
Gans had a very scientific style, especially considering the era in which he fought. On September 5th, 1905 Gans fought to a draw with Mike Sullivan but had a better result in two matches the following year, winning both by knockout despite Sullivan’s reported 8-pound weight advantage. His long reign finally ended when he lost to “Battling” Nelson by KO in back to back bouts held in July and September 1908.
Joe Gans died of tuberculosis on August 10th, 1910. He was just 35 years old. He was buried in his hometown, Baltimore Maryland. These are the words written on his tombstone: “I was born in the city of Baltimore in the year 1874, and it might be well to state at this time that my right name is Joseph Gant, not Gans. However, when I became the object of newspaper publicity, some reporter made a mistake and my name appeared as Joe Gans, and as Joe Gans it remained ever since.”
Rest in Peace Mr. Gant.