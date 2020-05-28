By David “The Journeyman” Vaught
States are beginning to cautiously reopen businesses in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and boxing is just beginning to test the waters as well. Fans are more than ready to see some action and ESPN is set to give it to them. Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said recently that boxing events will resume June the 9th in Las Vegas and are set to be aired by ESPN, but there will be Coronavirus restrictions in place.
There are plans to have two or three shows every week throughout the summer. Arum has been working with the Nevada commission and State health authority to safely bring boxing back to the fans. There won’t be any fans in the seats and Covid-19 testing will be mandatory for all participants and sterilization and sanitation of all equipment in the gym will be rigorously performed to try to minimize the risk.
This is great news for fans and fighters alike. After all, boxers need to get out there and make some money and fans have been left hungry for quality bouts. It will be a strange experience for fighters who sometimes ebb and flow with the roar of the crowd. Hearing the fans chant their name can bring on a rally from a fighter who has been hurt.
It can also help a fighter dig down deep and keep up the momentum to finish a tough round. Mentally these fights may be very different for the men and women in the ring. It will be interesting to see how they will play out under these unusual circumstances. Boxing, and sporting events in general, may look very different for quite some time, but I'm excited and very much looking forward to a safe return to live events! So, watch the calendar and tune into ESPN June the 9th!